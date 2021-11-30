WATCH: Students run for their lives during elephant attack

A viral video of a bull elephant attacking a safari vehicle carrying EcoTraining instructors and trainees has gone viral. The group were on a drive at Selati Game Reserve in Limpopo when they came across a breeding herd of elephants.

In the video posted by EdwardTheGuide, the students flee a safari vehicle while the elephant causes destruction. The guide gestures for them to leave while a guide in another vehicle screams, "Get out, get out, get out." Some of the students in the video, clearly scared for their lives, drop their belongings when they escape. The elephant, who is believed to be experiencing musth, a periodic condition in bull elephants characterized by highly aggressive behaviour and accompanied by a rise in reproductive hormones, later fled. In other news:It looks like uGatsheni was having none of it!😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bETQdbz1Az — EdwardTheGuide (@EdwardthembaSa) November 29, 2021 Responding to the video, a social media user shared another video of what happened before the attack.

The video shows the vehicle in front of a few elephants. The elephants sounded distressed. The elephant who attacked the vehicle emerged from the thicket and stormed at the vehicle. Apparently that’s how it started 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/4otBoyfHCY — V Paps Khumalo (@vongani2) November 29, 2021 EdwardTheGuide also shared the damage caused by the elephant – one side of the vehicle bent and damaged.

He tweeted: "The Aftermath of Gatsheni’s behavior!I doubt the insurance will pay up!" In a statement, EcoTraining said both instructors who accompanied the trainees have more than 25 years of experience in the field. The general Manager of Selati Game Reserve, Bryan Havemann, said, “Although the vehicle was damaged, thankfully none of the people on the vehicle were injured.”

The Aftermath of Gatsheni’s behavior!I doubt the insurance will pay up!🤪 pic.twitter.com/QZbOJEWhoK — EdwardTheGuide (@EdwardthembaSa) November 29, 2021 IOL Travel reported a similar kind of incident at Paul Kruger gate at Kruger National Park this year. Some tourists decided to step out of their car to snap close-up shots of a group of elephants. A few also wanted to capture pictures of the Paul Kruger statue. Some stayed close to their cars while some ventured into the grass. Some tourists, who were gleefully capturing content, were almost attacked by the elephants as they ran in the veld.