3 local luxury hotels where paw friends are welcomed

Travelling with a furry friend can be difficult at times as it’s not all spaces that are friendly towards our pals. Dogs provide safety and companionship so it’s a no-brainer that you would want to take your paw friend along whenever you can.

International Dog Day is on August 26 so the Liz McGrath Collection of small luxury hotels in the world has provided a list of its pet-friendly hotels in order to commemorate the day and bring awareness to the wellbeing of animals. International Dog Day is marked across the globe to encourage adoption at rescue centres, such as the SPCA, PAWS in Plett, (Plett Animal Welfare Service), and Hout Bay’s local charity DARG (Domestic Animal Rescue Group), rather than buying dogs from pet shops and breeders. Here are three local five star luxury hotels that are more than ready to welcome you, your children and spoil your cuddly friends with treats.

The Cellars-Hohenort Enjoy a beautiful lawn at the Cellars-Hohenort hotel’s garden with your children and pets. Picture: Instagram The 5-star Cellars-Hohenort Hotel & Spa is situated in what is known as “Cape Town’s Vineyard”, the historical Constantia Valley, a short 15-minute drive from Cape Town’s city centre and V&A Waterfront. It boasts 51 elegant guest rooms and suites with breath-taking views of South Africa’s iconic Table Mountain range and the property’s extraordinary gardens.

The on-site restaurant, The Conservatory, takes guests on an unforgettable culinary journey. To ensure the most comfortable of stays, the hotel further features a ‘Fresh Wellness Spa’, two pools, gym and tennis court. The Marine The Marine has stunning views of the seaside. Picture: Instagram The Marine is one of South Africa’s most spectacular seaside hotels.

It is located on Hermanus’ famous cliff path, overlooking the breath-taking Walker Bay in the Western Cape’s Overberg region. This Small Luxury Hotels of the World property is the ultimate location for whale watching during whale season, most often directly from the comfort of the sea view bedrooms. It features Carchele Beauty Spa, which is a full-service spa that offers basic and signature treatments. The Plettenberg

The Restaurant at The Plettenberg where patrons can enjoy breath-taking views. Picture: Instagram The Plettenberg, situated on a rocky headland in Plettenberg Bay along the famous Garden Route, is the ultimate South African seaside escape. The hotel has 35 beautifully appointed rooms and two family-style villas and showcases the most spectacular vistas in Southern Africa, with views of the ocean, mountains and endless stretches of golden sand. Guests may enjoy world-class cuisine courtesy of The Restaurant at The Plettenberg, where fresh seafood is the order of the day.

Small and medium sized dogs are welcome to dine with guests on hotel restaurant patios, while the 5-star service continues to the finest pet-friendly accommodation, complete with special bedding, toys, food bowls and a doggy menu. Treat your paw friend to a luxurious meal with a stunning view. Picture: Instagram At the three hotels, guest rooms with terraces and balconies are perfectly suited to guests travelling with their furkids. On arrival at check-in, furry guests receive a welcome treat, along with a dog menu with options of various healthy and tasty meals. These include slow-cooked lamb and chunky sweet potato, smashed peas and chicken thigh with basmati rice, or treats such as ‘Pooched’ hot dogs or home-made peanut butter and oatmeal doggie biscuits.