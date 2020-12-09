3 things you should add to your Western Cape December itinerary

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

If you are venturing to the Western Cape this December, there are plenty of attractions you should add to your December itinerary . We suggest three: See the sunset Cape Town boasts some of the best sunsets, and there are plenty of places to watch them. Find a spot at a restaurant along the Atlantic Seaboard area or walk along the promenade at sunset. You can also visit Milnerton, Blaauberg or take a trip up Signal Hill – a famous sunset spot for locals. Cape Town celebrates sundowner culture, so you are bound to find many happy-hour specials.

Go for wine tasting at Groot Constantia

Known as the oldest wineproducing farm in South Africa, Groot Constantia produces white wines, rosé, an MCC, red wines, a Cape Ruby, a brandy and their Grand Constance sweet wine.

Historical greats like Napoleon Bonaparte, Jane Austen and King George V have either visited or sampled a glass of wine from the winery. Tastings are from Monday to Sunday from 9am.

Tastings start from R100. Visit https://grootconstantia.co.za

Explore Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens

Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens is the perfect summer activity for those who want to reconnect with nature. There’s the Boomslang walkway that sits above the trees, or you can picnic or explore the Fynbos Walk where you’ll spot many different kinds of flowering proteas.

Be sure to check out the remarkable African art in the Sculpture Garden that should be on your bucket list.

Visit https://www.sanbi.org/ gardens/kirstenbosch/

ICYMI: Read our summer holiday issue of IOL Travel digital magazine here.