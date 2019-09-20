Buffels Bay is the perfect place for a braai. Picture supplied

If you're in Cape Town and want to get in on the Heritage Day braai fun then you should consider making a day of it. SA is a diverse country, but what we all have in common is that we need no encouragement to braai, come rain or shine (preferably shine!).

So, in the spirit of Heritage Day, Briony Brookes, the Communications & PR Manager of Cape Town Tourism, has rounded up some of the best braai spots in and around Cape Town for you to enjoy with your family and friends.

Silvermine Nature Reserve

Located in Table Mountain National Park, Silvermine Nature Reserve is considered one of the most peaceful braai sites in the country.

Each braai site is well positioned between rocky hollows and tucked behind some beautiful fynbos and, the best part, there is also a reservoir which is perfect for swimming in so don’t forget to bring along your swimsuits.

Keep in mind that because it’s a high-risk fire zone, braaing is only permitted from June until end-September.

OudeKraal

Situated between Llandudno and Camps Bay, you’ll find a small piece of heaven for all beach and braai lovers.

OudeKraal has secluded braai areas with amazing views of the ocean.

There are also some really great spots to snorkel with some friends.

Just be sure to bring along all the things you need for the day as there aren’t any shops in the surrounding area.

Buffels Bay, Cape Point

If the outdoors and the scenic views are what you’re looking for this Heritage Day, we suggest you visit the most South Western corner of the African continent, Buffels Bay, in the Cape Point Nature Reserve.

There are also a number of hiking trails in the area for you to enjoy while the braai is sizzling.

Kogel Bay

Braai sites, great views, and the sound of the waves crashing into the stones just metres from the stands.

Coming along Clarence Drive from Gordon’s Bay towards Rooi Els, you can’t miss the main Kogel Bay beach and campsite about half-way between the two towns. The Kogel Bay campsite is a beautiful braai spot in its own right, but you’ll have to pay camping fees to enter.

A few hundred metres further towards Rooi Els, you’ll find the day camps and braai spots





