5 beach destinations to add to your South Africa bucket list

A trip to the beach is one of the most calming summer activities, whether you’re taking a dip in the ocean, sunbathing or enjoying a stroll along the promenade. With international travel up in the air, many travellers have turned their attention to local escapes.

Thankfully, South Africa boasts some of the continent’s most remarkable beaches and areas where you can enjoy a hot summer. A few recommendations of where to go this summer: Cape Town

Cape Town ticks all the boxes when it comes to the perfect beach destination. From its scenic beach locations like Clifton, Camps Bay and Muizenberg, to its hiking and outdoor activities, the city doesn't disappoint on the experience front. Top beaches include Beta Beach, Llandudno and Bloubergstrand Beach. Don't forget to see the penguins at Boulders Beach. No trip to Cape Town is complete without a visit to a wine estate. Places to include on your bucket list include Groot Constantia, Durbanville Hills and Vergelegen Wine Estate. Other activities include a sunrise Lion's Head hike, sunset picnic at Signal Hill, the Cape Wheel and Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens. Durban This laid-back city is home to blue flag-status beaches, culture, cuisine and award-winning activities. Durban enthrals visitors who seek a balance of exploring and relaxation. The city's iconic beachfront amusement park, Durban Funworld, is a must-visit attraction. Enjoy fun-filled rides or savour the glorious views of the Indian Ocean and parts of Durban when you go on the cable car. Another place to include on your itinerary is Thompson's Bay, on the North Coast of KwaZulu-Natal. Here, you find the most incredible sunrises and sunsets. Durban is also known for its immersive township tourism experiences that delve into the culture and lifestyle of the locals.

Gqeberha Another coastal city that offers travellers plenty to see and do is Gqeberha. Soak up the sea views at popular beaches such as Sardinia Bay Beach and Humewood Beach, or learn about the "Windy City" during a walking tour Outdoor and animal enthusiasts should see Addo Elephant National Park, home to the Big Seven. Conveniently located only 40km from Gqeberha, Addo offers the best elephant viewing in the country. The adventurous can enjoy a few hours at Valley Crag Indoor Climbing Centre or spend the morning looking for whales and dolphins during an ocean safari.

For those who love history, Route 67 celebrates the life of Nelson Mandela and includes 67 giant steps and 67 public art pieces by 67 local Eastern Cape artists. Theescombe Estate Wine, dubbed Gqeberha's only wine farm, is also worth a visit. Plettenberg Bay A trip to Plettenberg Bay will introduce guests to wine tasting, wildlife experiences, outdoor adventure and more. One of South Africa's favourite outdoor playgrounds along the Garden Route, it's famous for its adventure activities like paragliding, kayaking and bungee jumping. Eatery options are plenty – from pet-friendly restaurants, pubs and cafés to fine-dining options.