5 eateries you have to visit in Paarl

When it comes to food and drinks in Paarl, you are definitely spoiled for choice. Unique food and wine pairings in what is arguably one the most renowned of the valleys making up the Cape Winelands, awaits you.

Recently I got an opportunity to visit the Winelands in Paarl with a media group. I dived at the opportunity, and although I have been there a couple of times before, I decided to approach this trip as though it were my first visit.

Nederburg

Paarl is steeped in winemaking history and Nederburg has featured on the esteemed World’s Most Admired Wine Brands list no less than five times.

Explore the world-renowned wine ranges in the Nederburg portfolio, perfectly paired with the à la carte menu or delicious charcuterie platters.

A taster’s dream overlooking the vineyards, while children play on the grass enjoying the last days of the hot sun.

Various wine tasting options are also on offer, including tastings of carefully cellared older vintage wines.

Paarl-15042021. Cold meats platter with homemade bread, olives and cheeses at Nederberg Winery to pair wine. Picture:Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).

Paarl-15042021. Wine tasting and authentic food at the historic Nederberg wine farm with its iconic manor house that is a national monument and whose wines featured no less than five times on the esteemed World's Most Admired Wine Brands list. Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).

Manor Restaurant

Nederburg’s beautifully revamped restaurant in the iconic manor house, completed in 1800 and now a national monument, places emphasis on authentic food experiences. Generous picnics in the sprawling gardens are a great alternative to ensure a memorable visit. Breakfasts (over weekends), and an ever-changing menu of light lunches and superb cheese and charcuterie platters make the whole experience worthwhile.

Ridgeback Wine Farm

Ridgeback Wines are quality and you can select from vegan-friendly brands: the premium award-winning Ridgeback range.

The farm extends to the Ridgeback guest house. Venturing out a bit further to the foothills of the Paardeberg Mountain in the heart of the Cape floral region, awaits the popular Perdeberg Cellar. This is a great place to visit for the day or while passing by for the next destination.

[email protected]

Talented chef Rob Hahn is in charge of the [email protected] family-friendly eatery that showcases country cooking at its best. Home-style dishes made from locally sourced produce are updated seasonally and paired with Perdeberg wines or their very own craft beer.

You can opt to dine inside the relaxed, air-conditioned restaurant or outside in the garden. Parents can sit back and relax beneath the trees, while children can enjoy the fun garden play area.

If the weather permits, a jumping castle adds to the excitement over weekends. The menu also includes wood-fired pizzas and a picnic for two, for which booking is essential.

Paarl-15042021. Wine tasting at Perdeberg Wines. Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).

Paarl-15042021. Boboti spring rolls at Perdeberg Winery. Picture:Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).

24 Station Street

Chef Mynhardt Joubert, creates an overwhelming sensory experience with each dish. The décor, attention to detail combined with passion and skill is the winning recipe for a once in a lifetime dining experience.

In Mynhardt’s own words: “24 Station Street tells a story of colour, life, love, inspiration and love of art.” This place is full of moments that are worthy of an Instagram post. From the moment you walk in, you are bound to feel nostalgic and a gush of instant joy. The attention to detail in the food will leave you in awe.

Paarl-15042021. Black cibatta with a dip by Paarl-based gourmet chef Mynardt Joubert . Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).