Cape Town is one of the most popular travel destinations for travellers all over the world.
This comes as no surprise as the Mother City is a very visually appealing holiday destination, boasting a wide variety of attractions ‒ from mountains, forests and beaches to wineries, restaurants and markets.
So, when a friend gets in touch to let you know they’re coming to town for the first time, there’s really no shortage of places to take them. As a proud Capetonian, you’ll want to show off the best your city has to offer.
If you’re racking your brain to try and figure out how to impress an upcoming visitor, try this guide to a perfect day in Cape Town:
Stop one: Cape Point