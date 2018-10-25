False Bay
St James
Located right next to the railway station, with
the iconic multi-coloured bathing boxes, the water is warm, clear and safe. The views across False Bay are sublime, and the surrounding suburbs have several dining options if you need to take a break from the beach. Beware, finding parking can be tricky over the weekend, so get there early.
Main Road, St James
T
elephone:
021 788 1929 / 021 788 3654 / 021 788 3655 / 021 788 7881
South Peninsula:
Soetwater
Located just off Lighthouse Road at the end of Kommetjie, you will find two beautiful tidal pools. With great facilities, including braai, picnic spot and toilets, this is a great place to spend the day.
Lighthouse Road, Kommetjie
Telephone:
021 788 1929 / 021 788 3654 / 021 788 3655 / 021 788 7881
Atlantic Seaboard:
Saunders’ Rock Tidal Pool
Saunders’ Rock is a popular spot over summer weekends. Located between Bantry Bay and Sea Point it's pretty hard to beat and is sheltered from the wind most of the time.
Sea Point Promenade, Beach Road, Sea Point
Telephone:
021 788 1929 / 021 788 3654 / 021 788 3655 / 021 788 7881
Gordons Bay:
Sparks Tidal Pool
Past the little coastal town of Gordon’s Bay, is the sublime Sparks Tidal Pool. Visitors can use the facilities at the adjacent Spark’s Bay Day Camp. It is one of the largest tidal pools on the coastline, making for superb swimming conditions.
Clarence Drive, R44, Gordon’s Bay
Telephone:
West Coast:
Silverstroom
Head up the R27 West Coast road past Bloubergstrand to Silverstroom resort. There are various facilities, a long stretch of unspoilt coastline and a large tidal pool perfect for cooling off on a hot day.