5 ways to explore Cape Town on a budget

With the easing of lockdown regulations to level 1 restrictions, South Africa is slowly starting to resume travel. Cape Town Tourism’s Briony Brookes shares the five ways you can explore Cape Town on a budget: Use the 50 things to do for under R50 list The list showcases the budget-friendly options available for travellers. Highlights include hippo spotting, eland viewing and bird watching at Rondevlei Nature Reserve, a visit to the gardens at Babylonstoren, strawberry picking and so much more. Visit https://www.capetown.travel/50-things-to-do-for-under-r50-in-cape-town/ Enjoy free Cape Town

Did you know that there are so many free things to make use of in Cape Town? The Free Walking Tours, for example, give you the chance to learn more about the history of the city, significant sites and more - all at no cost to you.

Other free activities include hiking up one of the city's stunning mountains or along one of the many beach promenades, lounging on our gorgeous beaches, picnicking in the Green Point Urban Park or an audio tour of Groot Constantia.

Take advantage of local offers

Attractions all around Cape Town have local-only offers that allow for free or discounted entry to South African residents. Table Mountain and the Two Oceans Aquarium, for example, have birthday specials for locals who can enjoy these attractions for free on or in the week of their birthday.

The Table Mountain National Park also has a Green Card that costs R167 for South African residents of Cape Town and allows the holder of the card 12 entries into any of the Table Mountain National Park’s pay points: Cape of Good Hope (Cape Point); Boulders Penguin Colony, Oudekraal and Silvermine, as well as to the braai and picnic areas at Tokai, Newlands and Perdekloof.

Research is king when it comes to accommodation and eating out

Accommodation is often one of the biggest costs when travelling. However, right now leading up to the festive season, many establishments are running promotions and deals.

All it takes is an extra bit of research to find these deals and discover great value and discounts on accommodation in Cape Town. To offset the losses that occurred during lockdown, many of Cape Town’s top restaurants are running meal specials to secure lots of bookings.

Take some time to research local restaurants and see which ones have deals that fit your budget. There are also the amazing Cape Town markets where food is often cheaper than in restaurants and each offering is something unique

Book early for cheaper flights

Flights can be a major cost in travelling, but the earlier you book, the better. Book now for future travels to save on costs as many airlines push up their prices for last-minute bookings.