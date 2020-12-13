5 Western Cape hiking trails to tackle this summer

The Western Cape is rich in natural beauty and offers a variety of leisurely strolls or invigorating hikes right on our doorstep. There are a number of trails you can tackle this summer with guaranteed views of the spectacular ocean, waterfalls and forests. Falke shares five trails you can explore this summer: Lions Head Lion's Head is arguably one of the most stunning hikes in Cape Town. It stands at 669m above sea level is Lions Head.

During the walk, you will be blessed with views of Table Mountain, the Atlantic ocean and a bird's eye view of the city below. Once up, you are bound to get the ultimate postcard-perfect pictures.

The Pipe Track, Table Mountain

This hike is one of the easier one’s to do on Table Mountain. It’s roughly a 6km walk however it’s fairly level and not too strenuous. During this hike, you’ll be treated to some views of Camps Bay, Lions Head and the magnificent hues of the Atlantic Ocean.

Newlands Forest

Situated on the eastern slopes of Table Mountain, Newlands forest offers a different view of Cape Town with a lush green backdrop and a variety of trails for all fitness levels, including the Contour Path to Rhodes Memorial, The Forest Station walk and the Fernwood Trail up to Newlands Ravine.

The forest also offers unique sight-seeing opportunities such as The Newlands Reservoir, the City Park’s Nursery as well as numerous rivers, streams and indigenous fynbos.

Constantia Nek to Kirstenbosch

This is the ultimate family-friendly route. Starting at Constantia Nek, this route winds its way around the eastern slopes of Table Mountain. Enjoy the vibrant views of fynbos covered mountains and the Cape Peninsula, towards the Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens.

Kogelberg Biosphere

This world heritage site is renowned for its pristine beauty and diverse fynbos and is an absolute must-see and do this summer!

Spanning over 100 000 hectares, this is considered the heart of the Cape Floral Kingdom. There are a number of both day and night trails to choose from with one of the most popular being the Crystal Pools hike.