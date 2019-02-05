I have to admit that living in Cape Town I have access to many amazing and cool new experiences and one can become quite spoilt with the extensive choice of exclusive accommodation on offer.



When I was offered to spend a night aboard the Jackie O, a luxury motor yacht moored in the heart of V&A Waterfront, I was keen to step aboard.





The magnificent Jackie O is a classic 115 ft luxury yacht. It was built in the swinging ’60s as a luxury escape on the river Seine in France. It now lies at the V&A Waterfront and boasts a spectacular view of the harbour and Table Mountain. Even though it’s situated in one of Cape Town’s busiest tourist attractions it has managed to retain it’s elegant and serene ambience .





When I stepped on board I felt as if I had been transported back to a glamorous time capsule from the 1960s.

With black and white photo’s of Jackie O - and a few with her and JFK on their sailboat - decorating the interior, I felt as if I was a guest on her private yacht.





Being based in the heart of the V&A Waterfront guests have access to some of the best restaurants in the city and don’t have far to carry their shopping bags from the abundant selection of shops in the malls.





The Jackie O can sleep up to 8 people in 4 luxurious en-suite cabins, which are surprisingly spacious. Onboard, there’s a large lounge with comfortable couches, a fully-stocked cocktail bar and a spacious boardroom.





Sporting large sunglasses and a sunhat while sipping on a glass of chilled MCC, one can easily be mistaken for (and feel like) a visiting celeb while relaxing on the luxurious upper deck.





Although we were surrounded by plenty of top-class restaurants, we found that once onboard we were loathed to leave our exclusive little spot under the awnings and we opted to order in sushi whilst watching the passersby.





The crew were on standby to help with ordering from the restaurants in the Waterfront, so we chose to enjoy as much time as possible on the boat.





My girlfriend and I stayed up late into the night chatting and sipping champagne under the stars.





When we retired to our cabin we enjoyed a blissful night of sleep in the comfortable queen sized bed. Waking up and looking out through our porthole window we had a splendid view of Cape Town from sea-level - a once in a lifetime experience.





The Jackie O offers one of the most unique stays in Cape Town - perfect if you want to try something other than your usual hotel experience.

Rooms can be booked from R4500 per night, and the whole yacht is available for events from R35 000.





You can find out more or book your stay at www.jackieo.capetown.







