All we do is win! Cape Town’s culture scene ranks highest in world for its quality

Live in Cape Town? Then you’ll be happy to know that you live in the second-best city in the world. According to Time Out, the beautiful Mother City has been ranked as the second-best city to live in.

The survey was conducted in partnership with research firm Potentia Insight. “Working with research company Potentia Insight, we surveyed thousands of city-dwellers about the quality and affordability of food, culture and nightlife in their city. “We also asked locals how their city makes them feel: are they happy there? Is it a beautiful place? Is it easy to make social connections?

“Their thousands of responses gave us a unique insight into the reality of living in the world’s greatest cities right now,” Time Out stated on its website. It also stated that Cape Town scored highly across the board. “A whopping 100 percent of locals said the city is beautiful and that it made them happy, while Cape Town’s culture scene ranked highest in the world for its quality,” it said.

According to a statement issued on the city’s government's website, Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis welcomed the latest ranking, saying it will only further boost tourism to the city, which "is now at all-time record levels." "The city is making the right investments now to ensure that Cape Town is an even better place to visit in the future.

“That includes a record infrastructure investment pipeline, advanced plans for water and energy security, and growing our policing resources to keep making Cape Town safer," he said. Here is the full list of cities that came out on top this year:

1. New York 2. Cape Town 3. Berlin

4. London 5. Madrid 6. Mexico City

7. Liverpool 8. Tokyo 9. Rome

10. Porto Besides being one of the best places to live in the world, Cape Town is the place with the best community spirit as well. In another survey conducted by Remitly, Cape Town was named as the place with the ‘best community spirit in Africa’

Remitly analysed data from the popular social media app Meetup to discover which cities have the highest number of communities per person. This was revealed by counting the amount of available Meetup groups within the city and surrounding area, and accounting for population size. Cape Town topped the list for Africa, ahead of Johannesburg and Pretoria, with 0.3 Meetup groups available per 10,000 residents and a vast range of options from dog-lover communities to meditation groups.