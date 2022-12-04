Another Cape Town hotel rolls out the red carpet for fur babies

It’s becoming a global trend for hotels to be pet-friendly because some of us can’t live without our fur babies. Hence, SunSquare hotel in Cape Town, Gardens, announced recently that it was officially joined the pet-friendly family, a first for the Southern Sun group.

The hotel’s general manager Richard Keet said: “We understand that for many people, their pets are part of their family, so travelling without them is unthinkable.” “The location and facilities at SunSquare Cape Town Gardens lend themselves to welcoming pets, so the decision to convert it to a pet-friendly hotel has been quite natural and involved a simple refurbishment.” Several rooms in the hotel were specifically set aside for the pet-friendly conversion; providing comfort and practicality for guests and furry friends.

The pets are able to enjoy meals from the SunPet Gourmet Menu, with their families on the terrace for breakfast, lunch, or dinner at the trendy Zepi restaurant. Operations director for Southern Sun’s Western Cape region, Samantha Clingham said: “The SunSquare Cape Town Gardens team has done a great job of opening to the pet-friendly market, and we are excited to welcome a new profile of guest to what could soon become the most popular pet-friendly destination in Cape Town.” SunPet-friendly rooms are available at an additional surcharge of R250 per room per night, with a once off R500 non-refundable payment per stay.

SunPets can enjoy a welcome treat on arrival, pet bedding and access to a selection of bowls, mats, toys and many more. Read the latest issue of IOL Travel digital magazine here.