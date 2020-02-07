Arambrook Boutique Hotel: Cape Town’s best-kept secret









Arambrook Boutique Hotel is dubbed Cape Town’s latest luxury offering. Picture: Supplied. Cape Town is home to many attractions - from picturesque wine farms, luxury hotels and white sand beaches. The Arambrook Boutique Hotel, hidden within the sought-after Bishopscourt neighborhood, is dubbed Cape Town’s latest luxury offering. Just a stone’s throw away from the magical Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden, the hotel offers 8 luxury suites. The hotel revealed in a statement that it offers "exclusivity, privacy and world-class luxury" at the foot of Table Mountain. CEO Amy Bradfeld, said the aim is for guests to feel at ease in the hotel’s tranquil surroundings and be pampered by their personalized service.

Each room has been individually decorated by interior designer Sara Bind.

Inspired by European luxury and elegance, Bind has seamlessly blended the homey character of the hotel with unique modern pieces. The hotel boasts an impressive collection of South African artist Sasha Hartslief’s paintings.

“Arambrook is committed to leaving as little impact on the environment as possible,”said Bradfeld.

Picture: Supplied.



"The hotel features solar geysers, composting and waste facilities, greywater usage and biodegradable products."

Their sustainable ethos carries through to their kitchen, strictly using locally sourced, ethically reared, seasonal ingredients.

Led by award-winning head chef, Stacey Lee Chan, Arambrook offers a variety of dining options tailored to the liking of individual guests. Arambrook’s garden produces a bountiful harvest of fresh fruits and vegetables, herbs and flowers that are used throughout the dishes served at the hotel.

Chef Stacey Lee Chan in Arambrook Kitchen. Picture: Supplied.

Picture: Supplied.



Chan said: “Our garden plays a big role in what dishes we will create on the day, the seasons will always impact on our creations, but mostly what inspires my dishes is love for fresh, simple, minimal ingredients brought together to make our dishes homely with a touch of elegance. I love the fact that we only use sustainable products in the kitchen, with our green ethos we go as far as using predominantly glass jar containers, minimal plastic, organic cleaning products and all our biodegradable food waste is put back into our garden.”

There’s more...

General Manager of Arambrook Boutique Hotel and director of BLACC Cellar Club, Aubrey Ngcungama, is the mastermind behind the wine selection in the cellar of Arambrook. Boasting boutique wines from across South Africa, Aubrey and the team hand-selected 39 impeccable wines that are seamlessly paired with the menu.

Visit their website here