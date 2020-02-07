Cape Town is home to many attractions - from picturesque wine farms, luxury hotels and white sand beaches.
The Arambrook Boutique Hotel, hidden within the sought-after Bishopscourt neighborhood, is dubbed Cape Town’s latest luxury offering.
Just a stone’s throw away from the magical Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden, the hotel offers 8 luxury suites.
The hotel revealed in a statement that it offers "exclusivity, privacy and world-class luxury" at the foot of Table Mountain.
CEO Amy Bradfeld, said the aim is for guests to feel at ease in the hotel’s tranquil surroundings and be pampered by their personalized service.