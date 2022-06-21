Bastille Festival in French-hoek is back!

Franschhoek’s rich history of European influence French Huguenots arrived in the Cape after fleeing France, plays a major role in the culture and vibes of Franschhoek. Franschhoek is a beautiful Valley, situated in the Western Cape. It is known for its spectacular vineyards and wine tours such as the most popular option called the Hop-on Hop-off Experience, which allows wine lovers, an experience to hop on and off the train to explore a variety of activities including wine tasting, a cellar tour, lunch or just a stroll through the vineyards.

Franschhoek celebrates Bastille After a two-year hiatus, a call for celebration is needed, and Franschhoek is doing just that on the July 16 and 17. It will take place in the main road of Franschhoek, with all things French-inspired, of course. Themes are often nice to follow, you get to see people bring out their creative side … or not. Either way, Dress up in your finest red, white, and blue, not forgetting your beret, as you soak all that Franschhoek has to offer, mainly great wines, delicious food, and superb hospitality.

The village’s Main Road will be abuzz with activities, which include French-inspired street food offerings from the restaurants situated along the way. Grab a freshly baked croissant, filled baguettes, croque monsieur, moules frites or a piping hot cinnamon sugar pancake as you take in the day’s festivities. Channel your inner Marie Antoinette or Charles de Gaulle for the day by hiring a costume. Franschhoek’s local band will add to the festive vibe throughout the weekend at the Town Hall. Not forgetting the region’s superb wines, which will be served from two locations – Franschhoek Cellars and The Franschhoek Square – where you will get to sample wines from Franschhoek’s Vignerons. What better excuse to stock up on wines for the winter season.

