British airline Virgin Atlantic will be resuming flights to Cape Town this year

British airline Virgin Atlantic has announced that it will be resuming flights between London Heathrow and Cape Town International Airport. According to The Citizen, Sir Richard Branson said the Cape Town to London route would reopen from November 5, at an event in Cape Town on Saturday.

Many were excited to take to social media about the exciting news. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis was one of them. On Saturday, he shared on Facebook: “Guess who’s flying to Cape Town daily again? Welcome back, Virgin Atlantic! What a pleasure to celebrate this announcement with Richard Branson and Premier Alan Winde, and my beautiful wife Carla, this evening.’’ All this is positive news for Cape Town and the tourism sector.

Breaking News. Virgin Atlantic announces the reintroduction of its Cape Town to London Heathrow route. This route will add 80,000 seats between Cape Town and London. #InvestCapeTown #CapeConfidence pic.twitter.com/jNvSgDOKlB — James Vos (@VosJames) May 21, 2022 In addition, South Africa was removed from the ‘’red list’’ in December last year, which had required many restrictions and a 10-day hotel quarantine. In the meantime, face masks were no longer required to be worn in airports from May 16, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said. Italy, France, Bulgaria and other European countries have been relaxing or ending many or all of their measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

