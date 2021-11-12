Cape Summer Villas Boutique Collection launches specialist mountain bike trails

Having dreamt of creating a bio-diverse, eco-estate with "specialist mountain bike trails" in the stunning seaside town of Plettenberg area, Cape Summer Villas Boutique Collection's mission seems to be complete. It started with the purchase of a 500-hectare property below one of the premier establishments of Cape Summer Villas Boutique Collection, the 5-star Sky Villa Boutique Hotel, and led to the group teaming up with a local Trail Association, Trail Lynx.

Trail Lynx played an important role in constructing, managing and helping grow the mountain biking and trails component in what the group hopes will be a specialist mountain biking hub. In celebration of the official opening of Sky Trails Plettenberg Bay, Cape Summer Villas Boutique Collection is set to host a fun, family-friendly Sky XC Enduro 2021 event at Sky Villa Boutique Hotel, Barons View Estate, Plettenberg Bay. The event will take place on Saturday 4 December 2021 from 8am to 3pm. “This is going to be a great social affair and loads of fun as you won’t have to haul up the hills," says Johan Vorster of Trail Lynx. "Rather take it slow, ride slow… even walk… Chat to your mates about the last run, and the next. Do join us - come and play."

Guests staying at the Sky Villa Boutique Hotel will be able to join the trails from the hotel with either a Day Pass(R50) or an Annual Pass (R450). Date: Saturday 4 December,2021 Time: 08h00 – 15h00

07h00: Registration at Sky Villa Boutique Hotel (sign indemnity, collect time chips) 08h30: Race briefing and ride-out to the stages (traditionally riders pre-ride the trails a few times to prepare themselves, but as no dangerous features the ride will be ‘blind' - exactly what true enduro is all about ±11h30: Prize- giving, lunch and fun festivities