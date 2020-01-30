Cape Town among 50 Most Instagrammable Places In The World 2020









Cape Town shines in the Big 7 Travel 50 Most Instagrammable Places In The World 2020 list. Picture: The Silo Hotel. Big 7 Travel announced their top 50 most Instagrammable destinations in the world and our very own Cape Town made the list. Cape Town, in 15th place, was chosen for its “dramatic scenery, fantastic hiking trails and deserted beaches that boast spectacular ocean views.” The Mother City boasts “endless natural beauty and clifftop views, pastel pink neighbourhoods and turquoise waters.” The cites were ranked in order of their visual allure and popularity on social media. The winners were chosen via a comprehensive scoring system that analysed the number of hashtags per destination, survey results of Big 7 Media’s 1.5 million audience, and votes cast by a panel of travel experts. Claiming the top spot was Sydney, Australia for its “gorgeous beaches, great cafes and world-class entertainment.”

It is the second year that Australia has been named the most Instagrammable place in the world by Big 7 Travel. Hong Kong, famed for its food culture and architecture, was placed in second place, followed by Dubai, UAE in third position.

New York City, Singapore, Bali and Jaipur were some of the destinations that made up the top 10 list.

The power of Instagram

According to Big 7 Travel, around 67% of people surveyed visited a new destination after seeing it on Instagram, while 61% of people have booked a specific hotel after seeing it on their Instagram feed. Around 33% of people surveyed researched their upcoming holiday destination via their Instagram feed.

Around 77% of people surveyed took 2-5 holidays a year including weekend breaks. The most popular travel content on social media is Bucket List experiences and luxury hotels.

“While printed guidebooks still have their uses, more and more tourists are using only Instagram for travel recommendations,” the travel site revealed.

See full list here.