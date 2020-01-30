Big 7 Travel announced their top 50 most Instagrammable destinations in the world and our very own Cape Town made the list.
Cape Town, in 15th place, was chosen for its “dramatic scenery, fantastic hiking trails and deserted beaches that boast spectacular ocean views.”
The Mother City boasts “endless natural beauty and clifftop views, pastel pink neighbourhoods and turquoise waters.”
The cites were ranked in order of their visual allure and popularity on social media. The winners were chosen via a comprehensive scoring system that analysed the number of hashtags per destination, survey results of Big 7 Media’s 1.5 million audience, and votes cast by a panel of travel experts.
Claiming the top spot was Sydney, Australia for its “gorgeous beaches, great cafes and world-class entertainment.”