Cape Town bags another travel accolade

Cape Town is the best city in the Middle East and Africa, according to the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards. Alderman James Vos, mayoral committee member for economic opportunities and asset management, called the recognition “phenomenal”.

He said: “It’s amazing to see how many international people love Cape Town and all the things it brings, from well-known icons like Table Mountain to the lesser-known gems, such as the dunes of De Hoop “This city really does have something to offer anyone. It also represents fantastic value for money when you consider that lots of what you can do in Cape Town would cost much more in other parts of the world,” he said. Cape Town is no stranger to receiving credit. Last year it was named “Africa’s Leading Festival and Events Destination” at the World Travel Awards and dubbed the “Greatest City in the World” by the Telegraph Travel Readers Award for the seventh consecutive year.

Vos said he expected the latest nod for Cape Town to attract even more local and international visitors to the city. “The visitor economy has been hard hit and we’re hoping for accelerated recovery now the vaccination roll-out has been ramped up.” Enver Duminy, chief executive of Cape Town Tourism, said the vaccination roll-out and strict safety protocols allowed Cape Town to be a top pandemic destination.