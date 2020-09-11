Cape Town extends welcome to local and international tourists

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town and Cape Town International Airport are ready to welcome back domestic and international tourists as the city emerges from the coronavirus.

In a statement released on Friday, Alderman James Vos, a member of the mayoral committee for economic opportunities and asset management, said he visited the airport to unveil the Cape Town destination marketing branding, which is key to communicating with locals and visitors.

Vos said effective marketing and branding would ensure target markets were reached during this time as the City of Cape Town receives more space for branding at the airport.

He said the branding has six pillars: visit, live, work, study, play and invest in Cape Town.

He said this strategic marketing and communication approach was key to reigniting visitor demand to visit the city.