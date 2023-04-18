Cape Town flight delays: Passengers urged to contact airlines for updates

The Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has confirmed that Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) is currently experiencing flight delays as a result of a fibre network fault. The airport was forced to temporarily downgrade its Instrument landing category status due to the fault, which has caused disruptions to flight schedules.

ACSA's technicians were working on restoring the system, and flights will be able to land once the fog lifts. However, the delay in flights will have a knock-on effect on other ACSA airports, impacting planned schedules. Passengers who are travelling from or to CTIA have been urged to contact their airlines for regular updates on their flight status. Additionally, ACSA has a mobile app that can be downloaded across various app stores, which will provide passengers with the latest updates on the situation at CTIA.