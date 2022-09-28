Cape Town has 3 bars on The World's 50 Best Bars list

If bar hopping or simply enjoying a drink at a bar is your vibe, you would know in Cape Town, it’s easy to choose where you’d like to go because there are so many to choose from, whether you’re in the city, or walking the streets of Camps Bay or Sea Point. It’s not just a list but a celebration of bars across the world, the return of international travel, and the remarkable performance of the global bar sector over the past year.

Hence, South Africa made it onto the annual list of the Best Bars in the world, where a voting panel that consists of 650 independent drinks experts, from renowned bartenders, educators, and consultants to drinks writers and cocktail specialists. South Africa has a record four bars on the list across Cape Town and Johannesburg. The reveal of the extended 51-100 list aims to attract people globally, to bars and regions from around the world. “We decided to take the ceremony outside of London for the first time in order to shine a light on the other great cocktail cities of the world, and we are delighted to see so many new cities appear on the extended list for the first time – being able to recognise 32 different global cities out of the available 50 positions is particularly pleasing,’’ said Mark Sansom, Director of Content for The World’s 50 Best Bars.

He continues to say that all the bars mentioned have shown that they can overcome any challenge. The proof is in the pudding, as the industry faced a major obstacle during the pandemic. Therefore, it’s a pleasure to celebrate the establishments and their achievements. The list of The World’s 50 Best Bars is an annual snapshot of opinions and reflects the state of global travel during the voting period. Voting remains anonymous, secure, and the voting process and results are independently adjudicated by Deloitte. South Africa has a record four bars on the list, with Cape Town’s Cause Effect Cocktail Kitchen at No.53, as it reads on their Instagram page;

''We're inspired by Cape Town's oceans, mountains, fynbos, and vineyards. So, our CAUSE is to create amazing guest experiences through local ingredients which we EFFECT into flavour.'' Then we have Art of Duplicity at No.88, and what makes this bar so special is the aesthetic and vintage vibe that comes with it. They often have themes and special nights for guest to enjoy, with lots of singing and dancing. The House of Machines made it to No.92, with the 'Don't be a d*ck' motto, which probably encourages everyone to just enjoy the drink and to be 'lekker'.

Johannesburg's Sin + Tax is at No.100, which offers delicious cocktails and tasty vegan meals, such as the 'BANG-BANGING CAULIFLOWER'. East Africa's Hero bar in Nairobi moves up two spaces at No.68. The countdown of the list will also be broadcast live to a global audience who are not able to attend in person from 8.20pm local time. Bars and cocktail lovers are invited to join through The World's 50 Best Bars Facebook page and 50 Best Bars TV channel on YouTube.

