The President Hotel, Bantry Bay.

Steeped in history as one of the oldest properties on the Atlantic Seaboard, the iconic President Hotel celebrates two decades since former President Nelson Mandela reopened its doors in 1998 with a fresh facelift highlighting the Mother City’s finest attributes. The hotel debuts its renovations this October, complete with a new Kiddies Play Area, Reception, The Point Lounge and Deck, Owners’ Lounge and Deck Bar, and refurbished rooms.

Interior Architect, Justin Raath spearheaded the hotel’s redesign, putting a modern spin on African cultural influences with bespoke finishing and sustainable details. The goal was to rejuvenate the hotel and re-establish it as the favourite breakaway experience for locals and visitors alike.

The hotel features multi-functional and tech-driven elements such as wireless chargers in the waiting area and a new group’s arrival area that can be doubled into a cinema room where HotelFlix, the hotel’s new in-room streaming service, can be cast onto a screen.

The use of neutral floor finishes and soft ambient lighting will welcome guests to each of the hotel’s six floors, opening up to an urban gallery of the Western Cape’s finest features and destinations. Taken by local photographer, Sacha Specker, each floor will showcase a different theme of photo art including landscapes, ocean, fauna, flora, culture, and Madiba.

In celebration of their commitment to the local community, the President Hotel will also be launching a new loyalty programme, treating guests with discounts and points on their new locally inspired and seasonal food and drink menus.

Catering to families visiting the Mother City, the hotel aims to create unforgettable experiences with their new family package with tailored kids welcome packs, menus, an all-inclusive kids’ entertainment area complete with a jungle gym, teepees, jumping castle and ball pit, and dedicated childminders, and more.





President Hotel Loyalty Programme

How it works:

Enjoy a meal or drinks at any one of the President Hotel’s 5 dining outlets.

Be rewarded with points to the value of 15% of your total bill.

Redeem these points the next time you dine with us.

Not only is signing up free, but you also get plenty of extra exclusive benefits too.

As a Presidential VIP:

Enjoy once-off credit of R75 just for signing up We’ll treat you on your birthday - with an R100 voucher Enjoy exclusive monthly special offers and promotions Be the first to hear about The President’s latest offers and special events.

President Hotel’s Family Package

R2500 per apartment, per night Includes a one night stay in a one bedroom apartment with kitchenette Full breakfast buffet for the whole family – the best in Cape Town and loved by kids Kids welcome pack Bedtime treat for kids: cookies and hot chocolate New kids play area – jungle gym, jumping castle, ball pit, teepees and dedicated childminders during school holidays and weekends! Four dining areas with a delicious kids menu and kids pizza-making fun Outdoor infinity pool with kids shallow pool area Complimentary high-speed WiFi Upgrades and add-on’s available:

For more information and to make a reservation email [email protected], contact 021 434 8111 or visit www.presidenthotel.co.za

