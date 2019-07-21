Cape Town makes the Top 10 bucket list cities to visit. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Everyone has a travel bucket list and it seems Cape Town is many tourists to-do-list. Global travel site Big 7 Travel has released the official list of the 'Top 50 Bucket List Destinations 2019' and Cape Town made the Top 10.

Coming in at number eight, the Mother City and Marrakech are the only two African cities to crack the Top 10.

Bali, Indonesia, came in at No 1, with New Orleans, USA at No 2 and Ireland’s Ring of Kerry at No 3.

Bali, Indonesia New Orleans, USA Kerry, Ireland Marrakech, Morocco Sydney, Australia The Maldives Paris, France Cape Town, South Africa Dubai, UAE Bora Bora, French Polynesia

Unsurprisingly, countries with naturally beautiful scenery or world-famous landmarks came out on top.

Twenty-two percent of the top bucket list destinations have white sandy beaches, while 52% are an iconic city.

The average number of destinations on a bucket list is 11, with people hoping to visit at least seven of those places during the lifetime.

Following on from sample survey results of the 1.5 million social audience polled, the Big 7 Travel team found that people were also more likely to add a destination to their list if they had seen it on social media

The poll indicates that 33% of people research holiday destinations via their Instagram feed.

67% of people surveyed by Big 7 Travel said they have visited a new destination after seeing it on Instagram.

While printed guidebooks still have their uses, more and more tourists are using only Instagram for travel recommendations.