Cape Town nominated for 5 awards at Africa’s World Travel Awards 2020

Cape Town has been nominated for five awards at Africa’s World Travel Awards 2020. The categories include Africa’s leading beach destination, Africa’s leading business travel destination, Africa’s leading city destination, Africa’s leading festival and events destination; and Africa’s leading meeting and conference destination. In a statement released, Alderman James Vos, a member of the mayoral committee for economic opportunities and asset management, expressed his joy at the nominations. "I am delighted that our beautiful city has been nominated for the World Travel Awards in numerous and diverse categories. I strongly urge all Capetonians to go and vote so that we ensure our city gets the recognition it deserves," he said. He said the city has put much effort into ensuring that travellers visit Cape Town.

"This (the nominations) is not by chance. Much hard work has gone into ensuring that our city is top of mind as a destination of choice, no matter what you are looking for. In 2018, tourism added roughly R18.1-billion to our local economy and directly supported just over 113 000 jobs. This is why tourism remains a priority sector for the City of Cape Town.

"As a part of our Tourism Bounce Back Strategy, the City’s Enterprise and Investment Department is hard at work on a Six Pillar Strategy and that will position Cape Town as the premier destination in which to Live, Play, Work, Study, Visit or Invest.

"I am confident that, with the help of City of Cape Town’s official Destination Marketing Organisation Cape Town Tourism and the Tourism Bounce Back strategy we have developed, we can breathe life back into the tourism industry and plot a sustainable and inclusive future for this vital and vibrant sector," he said.

To vote, visit www.worldtravelawards.com/vote

Voting closes on September 24, 2020.