Cape Town temporarily closes visitor information centres

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

The City of Cape Town and Cape Town Tourism will temporarily close its Visitor Information Centres (VICs) and redeploy staff to different areas of the business to assist and communicate with key stakeholders regarding updates and action plans. The temporary shutdown, which will not result in any job losses, will affect VICs located in the City Centre, Cape Town International Airport, Kirstenbosch, Simon’s Town and Somerset West. This decision was taken in light of the drop in the number of tourists at the visitor information centres, the safety of employees, and the need for additional staff to work in other capacities at Cape Town Tourism. City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Tourism, Alderman James Vos said this crisis calls for innovation and smart solutions. “To co-ordinate and streamline our response, two task teams, one on tourism and the other on the economy have been established, initiated by the Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management. Much work has already been done.

"These teams are gathering information to assess the scale of the impact of the pandemic including sector-specific impacts, so we are best placed to understand what kind of assistance will be most effective,” he said.

To ensure Cape Town Tourism will provide uninterrupted visitor information services, as a result of increased digital and online traffic, some of the frontline information staff will be deployed to manage live chats online via www.capetown.travel.

Additionally, Cape Town Tourism’s public call centre, 0861 322 223 will be ramped up with a rotational basis roster to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week during this crisis.

Cape Town Tourism CEO, Enver Duminy, said: “This is a difficult period for all players in our city’s tourism sector, and all are feeling pain as we battle against Covid-19.

"We will continue to monitor the situation, changing operational structures where necessary, to ensure that we are still able to provide services to the public and members even in light of this new reality we now live in.”