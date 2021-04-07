Cape Town Tourism launches new digital Visitors’ Guide

Cape Town Tourism, together with the City of Cape Town, launched its latest official Visitors’ Guide that highlights all the top things to do and see in the Mother City.

The Cape Town Tourism Visitors’ Guide has traditionally been available from Cape Town International Airport and Cape Town Tourism visitor centres. It will now be available digitally with content available via QR codes.

Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management, including tourism, Alderman James Vos, said the guide features profiles on the city's tourism businesses.

“For destinations to succeed, they need to reinvent, while incorporating the uniqueness and authenticity of their products and experiences. With our ten-point tourism strategy, the City aims to help breathe life back into this vital sector, to help tourism flourish and reclaim its status as a significant driver of employment and economic benefits for our residents.

“We are seeing some positive signs of recovery with most domestic airlines back in operation including Mango, FlySafair, Airlink, British Airways, CemAir, Kulula and newcomer, Lift. Eight international airlines are now flying direct to Cape Town, with daily flights run by Qatar Airlines and Lufthansa recently increasing their direct flights to three times per week.