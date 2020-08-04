Cape Town Tourism partners with Namola safety app to keep visitors safe

Cape Town Tourism (CTT) partnered with safety response app, Namola. The partnership forms part of CTT’s TravelWise initiative, which provides visitors with educational information on health and safety and responsible travel.

CTT highlights that its main aim is to give visitors and locals peace of mind wherever they travel. Namola, an app that pinpoints your location, immediately gives you an emergency operator to talk to, and gets you the help you need and does so speedily.

CEO Cape Town Tourism Enver Duminy said safety and security in Cape Town present a serious challenge when it comes to tourism. "During these uncertain times, travellers and locals need to know that while they are out and about in Cape Town, they have quick access to an emergency operator to get help should they need to. We have identified Namola as our preferred partner to help visitors and locals feel safe when in Cape Town. As regulations are eased and the tourism engine slowly restarts, we remain committed to ensuring our destination is safe and ready to welcome travellers again," he said.

Namola is free to download and easily accessible via your smartphone. If you need help, all you need to do is open the app and tap. The app uses your phone’s GPS location to tell nearby responders who you are and where you are. Trained operators will confirm details and dispatch help from near-by police, sentinels or other emergency officials.

MEC for Economic Opportunities and Tourism at the City of Cape Town Alderman James Vos said the safety of guests and locals remains a top priority, especially with intra-provincial leisure tourism now permitted.