Cape Town voted most underrated foodie destination in the world

Cape Town has got another accolade under its belt, this time the city was voted the most underrated foodie destination in the world.

Food magazine Chef’s Pencil asked 250 chefs and foodies about the place they thought was the most underrated foodie destination - and Cape Town topped the list.

Cape Town is famed for many its world heritage sites, shopping experiences, outdoor activities and adventure, but it is also known for its food offerings.

Chef’s Pencil describes Cape Town as a "premier South African city for food, catering for every taste and style – haute cuisine, street food to die for, eclectic pop-ups."

Some of the eateries they revealed were V & A Food Court, India’s Spice Route, The Potluck Club, The Test Kitchen and La Colombe.