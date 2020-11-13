Cape Town voted most underrated foodie destination in the world
Cape Town has got another accolade under its belt, this time the city was voted the most underrated foodie destination in the world.
Food magazine Chef’s Pencil asked 250 chefs and foodies about the place they thought was the most underrated foodie destination - and Cape Town topped the list.
Cape Town is famed for many its world heritage sites, shopping experiences, outdoor activities and adventure, but it is also known for its food offerings.
Chef’s Pencil describes Cape Town as a "premier South African city for food, catering for every taste and style – haute cuisine, street food to die for, eclectic pop-ups."
Some of the eateries they revealed were V & A Food Court, India’s Spice Route, The Potluck Club, The Test Kitchen and La Colombe.
La Colombe was awarded the thirteenth-best restaurant in the world in the annual Traveler’s Choice Awards in the fine dining category.
Cape Town Executive Mayor Dan Plato said at the time that being the only restaurant mentioned on the African continent, it proves that Cape Town can compete with the best fine-dining restaurants in the world.
In second place is Budapest, dubbed as the 'most exciting gastronomic destinations in Europe.' Travellers will find a mix of traditional Hungarian cuisine and fine dining experiences. From goulash, fisherman’s soup, főzelék, there are plenty of options available.
Claiming the third spot is Chicago. The destination was awarded 24 Michelin-starred restaurants, 52 Bib Gourmands, and 103 awarded the Michelin Plate this year alone, the publication revealed.
Making the top 10 list included Melbourne, Mexico City, San Sebastian, Bergen, Hong Kong, Montreal and Napoli.