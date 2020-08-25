Cape Town’s foodie scene is thriving under level 2. Here are 5 places to visit

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

With lockdown regulations easing up under level 2, there are many iconic food and drink experiences that will bring you joy if you are visiting Cape Town. Here are five options: Sunday lunch at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront The hotel is offering a creative alternative to its famous Sunday buffet that will please anyone who enjoys a delicious Sunday roast. The new hearty menu comprises of a starter, main and dessert, all served up at your socially-distanced table. Diners can expect a vegetable soup starter; a main that comprises honey mustard roasted beef, Yorkshire pudding, herbed baby potatoes, broccoli and cauliflower with cheese gratin, butterscotch carrots and grilled line fish; all finished off with a Cape malva pudding with sticky toffee for dessert. The menu will change regularly.

Burgers and beer at Beer House

Popular Long Street hangout, Beer House, has had to make do with serving non-alcoholic beers for the past few months. But let’s be honest, that’s not why anyone visits Beer House.

Now that restaurants can serve alcohol, Cape Town diners can once again enjoy the extensive choice of beer options at this Cape Town hot spot, while munching on one of their legendary burgers.

Wine tasting

Perhaps one of the activities that’s been most missed during the lockdown has been wine tasting! With vineyards and wine regions spread all over Cape Town and the Western Cape, locals are itching to get back to tasting our way through our local world-class wines. Perhaps it will be red wine while we’re still in the grip of winter, but it won’t be too long before we’ll be diving into crisp white wines and rose as the weather gets warmer.

Food jamming

Food jam sessions are basically group cooking sessions. These have been happening all over Cape Town for some time, with one of the most popular ones being, well Food Jams. With the easing of lockdown restrictions, Food Jams is operating once again. Space is very limited due to social distancing, so spots at these fun cooking classes fill up quickly!

Sundowners

With bars opening up across the city, Capetonians and visitors to the Mother City will undoubtedly be eager to get back into the swing of the sundowner session. These may look a little different as we need to keep our social circles small, but whether you’re heading to watch the sunset at Tobago’s at the Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront or opting for a beach-side bar in Kalk Bay, the after-work drinks session is back, and we’re all excited to jump right in.