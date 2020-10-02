Cape Town’s La Colombe named as one of world’s top fine dining restaurants in Travellers’ Choice Awards

Positioned as one of the top restaurants in the world, Cape Town eatery La Colombe can add another feather to its impressive cap. The Constantia establishment has received a special mention at the global Travellers’ Choice Awards. It was awarded the thirteenth-best restaurant in the world in the annual Traveler’s Choice Awards in the fine dining category. The awards are awarded each year to highly-rated eateries and attractions based on positive reviews generated online via TripAdvisor. “This award is further proof of Cape Town’s appeal to visitors and locals as it is based on scores of ratings received over a 12-month period,” said Cape Town Executive Mayor Dan Plato.

“It is not the first time that this restaurant has been mentioned at The Travellers’ Choice Awards and we would like to congratulate La Colombe Head Chef Scot Kirton and his talented team for doing our city proud.”

With the resumption of international travel, Plato said he was confident that La Colombe is one of the many world-class must-see locations visitors will once again be able to experience in the Mother City.

“Being the only restaurant mentioned on the African continent, it proves that Cape Town can compete with the best fine-dining restaurants in the world,” he added.

Some of the other restaurants which made the list are:

Auberge Du Vieux Puits – Fontjoncouse, France

The Black Swan at Oldstead – Oldstead, United Kingdom

Aramburu – Buenos Sires, Argentina

Ise Sueyoshi – Nishiazabu, Japan

5 – Stuttgart, Germany

TRB Hutong – Beijing, China

Azurmendi – Larrabetzu, Spain

Cape Town is also currently competing in the World Travel Awards in five categories.