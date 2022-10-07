Cape Town’s Table Mountain Cableway celebrates 93 years

The Cableway Company in Cape Town is celebrating its 93rd year this October, of taking people to the top of Table Mountain safely and comfortably. According to Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) Managing Director of the Wahida Parker, Table Mountain was voted as one of the New 7 Wonders of Nature almost 10 years ago, something that speaks to how beloved this iconic landmark has become, both locally and internationally.

“My team and I are proud to be able to offer visitors a 360degree aerial view of the Mother City when they use the cable cars to get to the top, and the month of October is a chance to look back at everything that has been achieved over the past nine decades,” said Parker. Parker revealed that the cable car’s journey started with a wooden tin-roof cable car which carried 19 people to the top in a 10-minute journey. “Anyone that works in the tourism sector has had a very tough and scary 24 months. This is our first birthday month in two years in which we can really celebrate, with the kind of freedoms we all enjoyed before the pandemic arrived,” said Parker.

The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway is a cable car transportation system offering visitors a five-minute ride to the top of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa. She said that she hopes everyone will come and pay a visit so they can see what they’ve been busy with behind the scenes. One of the latest additions to the TMACC offering is the launch of the TAP bar at the lower cableway station, in partnership with the Cape Town-based Newlands Spring. The company said that this new brewery experience enhances the cableway’s food and beverage offering for locals looking to spend the day at the mountain.

it also said that a Fast Track path gives visitors the chance to skip the queue, while the cable car can also be booked for a special private car experience. A special birthday month ticket package is also available during October, says Parker. “Come and enjoy our birthday with us this month. All South Africans with valid ID can enjoy a return journey for just R200 (for adults) or R100 (for children). This limited online offer can be used from Monday to Friday.”

