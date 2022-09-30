Celebrate all things art at the Proudly Porterville Festival

The Proudly Porterville festival which kicked off on Friday and ends on Sunday, is a chance to unwind and enjoy an array of fun activities. Organisers say the event gives art lovers, foodies, families, outdoor enthusiasts, and anyone looking for a city a chance to escape the rat race, and make memories.

Among the line-up of artists performing at the festival are Alna Prodgers, Andre du Toit, JP Meyer, Anneke Pasque, Carin Dorrington, Joey Koen, Katja Abbott & Paul Kristafor, Maria Van Graan and many, many more. There will also be workshops, carefully curated and offered, by several local artisans and artists. Friday

The festival will kick off with a Picnic Under the Stars at Flyers lodge

Two Raku firing workshops per day at The Cowshed Saturday Two Raku Workshops per day at The Cowshed

Pottery Wheel Workshops at The Cowshed

Pottery Workshop at The Alna Pottery Studio

Jenny Morris will be hosting a cooking show and dinner event. Sunday Pottery Wheel Workshop at The Cowshed

Pottery Workshop at The Alna Pottery Studio

Paul Kristafor, a renowned wood turning artist, will be presenting a Green Wood Turning Demonstration at his studio at 30 Du Toit Street.

Explore the local CEX community market with hand crafted wares, artisanal foods, arts, and warm country community hospitality. Visitors can look forward to multiple venues throughout the town showcasing the work of local and visiting artists.

Many of these venues are held in the artists’ own studios and homes where visitors can view and purchase art straight off the easel. For more information, check out https://porterville.bergriviertourism.co.za/ or visit Proudly Porterville Art Weekend 2022 - Porterville Tourism (bergriviertourism.co.za). Read the latest issue of IOL Travel digital magazine here.