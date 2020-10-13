Chefs Warehouse is coming to Tintswalo Atlantic

Tintswalo Atlantic and Chefs Warehouse have announced an exciting joint venture partnership that will see the opening of a Liam Tomlin restaurant in the unique oceanside location of Cape Town’s iconic boutique hotel on Chapman’s Peak Drive.

Chefs Warehouse at Tintswalo Atlantic will open on Monday, November 2, 2020. The team will be headed by General Manager Jami de Witt and Braam Beyers as Head Chef who are moving over from Chefs Warehouse Beau Constantia, under the guidance of Liam Tomlin and Chef Patron Ivor Jones.

Tintswalo Atlantic’s existing restaurant area and deck will receive a complete design revamp to incorporate the Chefs Warehouse signature and personality, ranging from furniture and décor to tableware.

The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner reservations seven days a week and will continue Tomlin’s ‘fine-dining quality global tapas’ concept, serving produce-driven ‘Tapas for 2’. A cheese course and a selection of dessert may be ordered in addition to the eight seasonal small plates.

Liam Tomlin said: “When I first walked into this incredible space, I knew that a Chefs Warehouse at Tintswalo Atlantic was a no brainer. This location is surely one of the best dining rooms in South Africa, if not the entire world.