Chefs Warehouse is coming to Tintswalo Atlantic
Tintswalo Atlantic and Chefs Warehouse have announced an exciting joint venture partnership that will see the opening of a Liam Tomlin restaurant in the unique oceanside location of Cape Town’s iconic boutique hotel on Chapman’s Peak Drive.
Chefs Warehouse at Tintswalo Atlantic will open on Monday, November 2, 2020. The team will be headed by General Manager Jami de Witt and Braam Beyers as Head Chef who are moving over from Chefs Warehouse Beau Constantia, under the guidance of Liam Tomlin and Chef Patron Ivor Jones.
Tintswalo Atlantic’s existing restaurant area and deck will receive a complete design revamp to incorporate the Chefs Warehouse signature and personality, ranging from furniture and décor to tableware.
The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner reservations seven days a week and will continue Tomlin’s ‘fine-dining quality global tapas’ concept, serving produce-driven ‘Tapas for 2’. A cheese course and a selection of dessert may be ordered in addition to the eight seasonal small plates.
Liam Tomlin said: “When I first walked into this incredible space, I knew that a Chefs Warehouse at Tintswalo Atlantic was a no brainer. This location is surely one of the best dining rooms in South Africa, if not the entire world.
“It is a dream come true to have a Chefs Warehouse not only close to, but right on the ocean, to complete our package of restaurants in the Cape winelands and the city. I’m very excited also by the opportunWinelandsami and Braam to have their own space to work from, and to use this breathtaking location as inspiration to create a menu that will no doubt pay homage to the ocean."
For Lisa Goosen, the owner and CEO of Tintswalo, it was a natural evolution to join forces with a like-minded team who will take the restaurant to the next level. "It is a match made in heaven. We share a great enthusiasm for creating a special, new restaurant that will offer diners, including our resident guests, an unsurpassed, contemporary and multi-sensory fine dining experience in one of the most spectacular locations in the world," she said.