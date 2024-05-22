City of Cape Town welcomes remote working visas

The City of Cape Town welcomed the announcement of the remote working visa on Wednesday. Mayoral committee member for economic growth, James Vos was thrilled at the victory.

“I am thrilled to announce a significant victory in our ongoing efforts to have the National Government revise the visa regulations to include a remote worker visa,” Vos said. “The Department of Home Affairs has just published new amended immigration regulations and this time they have taken note of suggestions made by industry and the City of Cape Town in 2022.” He said this new category, in which he and his team have advocated for through numerous submissions to Home Affairs Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, and President Cyril Ramaphosa, will be a game-changer for our visitor economy.

“The new amendments advise that those applying for the visa category must either work for a foreign source or 'derive foreign source income on a remote basis' which is just as the City has recommended,” Vos said. “By enabling remote workers to stay longer in our city, we can substantially boost our tourism value proposition, as these visitors will spend more money, benefiting various local businesses and services.” He said to prepare for this sector, his department convened industry sessions to demonstrate the City’s eagerness to have this category included in terms of product and service offerings.

Vos said they have also signed partnerships with industry bodies and marketing agencies to ensure Cape Town, as a destination, is showcased effectively. A special marketing campaign that will connect digital nomads from around the world is also being worked on. “Our official Destination Marketing Organisation, Cape Town Tourism, has partnered with homestay platform, Airbnb to highlight the Mother City’s destination value for international remote workers,” Vos said.

“The partnership agreement includes a dedicated custom-built Airbnb hub for Cape Town that showcases top local long-term listings, attractions and experiences, and information relating to entry requirements and visa policies.” Vos said it was now up to national government to focus its efforts on making sure that visas can effectively be issued and that the entire visa system is effective and efficient as it will be a major boost to the South African economy and drive investments and jobs for millions of desperate citizens. [email protected]