Company in discussions with 'multiple international brands' to replace closed Hilton Cape Town City Centre

Millat Properties has said that the company was in discussions with "multiple international brands" to replace the Hilton Cape Town City Centre, a 5-star property that closed over the weekend. The company confirmed that the hotel will no longer be managed by Hilton Worldwide. Millat Properties said it was "disappointing that our relationship with Hilton has come to an end, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, when South Africa’s primary tourist destinations and its people most need support."



Millat will assume control of the asset over the weekend. "Millat intends using this time as an opportunity to revitalise the hotel’s offering, including redesigning rooms, in order to again deliver top-quality experiences for its guests in the future," the company said in a statement. "The group plans to work on multiple design concepts and fully equip the hotel to meet the new travel demand to visit Cape Town, which would hopefully return to the pre-pandemic data that has shown an upwards year-on-year trend." The company said it will pursue discussions with multiple international brands and first-class operators.

"Considering the unique city centre location and with Cape Town’s positioning as a preferred local and international destination, we are confident that we will secure a prosperous partnership with a new brand considering the deep experience and relationships we have cultivated in this industry.



"Cape Town is the second most visited city in Africa, and the revitalised site will bring something new and special to the city’s already spectacular tourist offering."

Hilton Cape Town City Centre closed its doors on Sunday, July 12. A spokesperson for Hilton told IOL Travel: "As of July 12th 2020, Hilton is no longer operating Hilton Cape Town City Centre.

"We are proud of the exemplary hospitality the property has delivered under our management and would like to thank all of those who have contributed to this over the last nine years.

"We remain committed to Cape Town as a destination and continue to welcome guests at DoubleTree by Hilton Cape Town Upper Eastside. The city will also be the location for Africa’s first Canopy by Hilton hotel named Canopy by Hilton Cape Town Longkloof, which is currently scheduled to open towards the end of 2021," said the spokesman via email.