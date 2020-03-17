Covid-19: These 4 Western Cape establishments have cancelled their tourism offerings

Many Western Cape businesses have decided to cancel their tourism offerings due to the coronavirus outbreak until further notice. Among the establishments include Anthonij Rupert Wyne, L’Ormarins Estate, La Motte Wine Estate and Leopard’s Leap Family Vineyards. La Motte Wine Estate had a guest visit earlier this who tested positive for the covid-19 virus. They have decided that they will close all tourism experiences from Monday, March 16 until Monday, March 23, 2020. They have assured guests that all staff who have been in contact with the guest were under immediate self-isolation and best practice with regards to health and safety was already implemented on the estate. La Motte hospitality offering will also be temporarily closed. La Motte CEO, Hein Koegelenberg said the situation will be monitored and reassessed in a week. “The safety of our guests and staff is our priority. We are careful to not instigate panic, but for now and as far as it is in our hands, we would rather close our tourism offering and implement the necessary protocol. I am optimistic that guests to the estate will soon again be able to enjoy the relaxing and entertaining experience they’ve come to know when visiting La Motte.”

The offerings temporarily closed include the La Motte Tasting Room, Museum, Farm Shop, Hiking trail and Pierneef à La Motte Restaurant.

Anthonij Rupert Wyne and L’Ormarins Estate said in a statement that they have made the proactive decision to restrict all visitors to the estates as a measure to protect both its guests as well as its employees from the spread of the virus.

“This decision has not been taken lightly, and has been made in an effort to join the national and international endeavours in containing the spread of the virus,” the press statement revealed.

Anthonij Rupert Estate will reimburse all guest bookings with prior paid reservations for the next 30 days in full. The restrictions will start from Monday, March 16 until Tuesday, April 15, 2020.

Leopard’s Leap Family Vineyards will also close for a week, until March 23, 2020.

The company revealed in a statement: “As the estates share some key staff members, it was decided to err on the side of caution and close the tourism offering at the popular Franschhoek destination.

"All staff involved are under immediate self-isolation while Leopard’s Leap Family Vineyards ensure best practice when it comes to health and safety measures,” said Koegelenberg.