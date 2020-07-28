Despite industry downturn, this SA luxury hotel is set to open new restaurant this week

Tintswalo Atlantic in the Western Cape will open the Tintswalo Kitchen on Wednesday, July 29. The Tintswalo Atlantic boutique hotel is uniquely situated on a pebbled beach below Chapmans Peak Drive in Cape Town. It is famed as being one of the city’s most precious hidden gems for its romantic setting and spectacular sunsets. Tintswalo Kitchen will be opened for lunch and dinner from Tuesday to Saturday, as well as Sunday family lunch. The last sitting for non-residents’ dinner is 6 pm, due to current Covid-19 curfew. With an experienced, newly appointed kitchen team at the helm, the dining concept will feature fresh, seasonal cuisine, presented as Small Plates. The fixed-price menu offers diners their choice of 5 items selected from the menu that will list a variety of Small Plates, including seafood, vegetarian and vegan options. There are also dessert options. The Tintswalo Kitchen experience can be enjoyed in a relaxed seaside environment with a choice of cosy fireside dining, or outdoor seating on the deck above the crashing waves. The menu will be complemented by an award-winning wine list pending Covid-19 alcohol restrictions.

"Health and safety protocols will be of the highest standard and during the current Covid-19 restrictions, no more than 40 diners will be accommodated," the 5-star-hotel announced in its statement on Monday.

The current hotel dining area will be more than doubled in size for the new restaurant, incorporating the generous space that is currently the hotel lounge and bar area.

Two of the guest rooms are being converted into a private bar and lounge area for in-house guests only. Situated on the opposite side of the property, this exclusive relaxation area for resident guests will make the most of the breathtaking sea views, overlooking the hotel swimming pool, deck and private beach.

When the hotel reopens on July 29, 2020, it will have 10 guest suites, including a 2-bedroom Presidential Suite, all individually decorated and named after famous islands around the world.