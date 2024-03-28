Escape to the Breede River Valley for a weekend of family fun or a romantic rendezvous

During a recent visit to Bosjes wine farm in the Breede River Valley, I was pleasantly surprised by what they had on offer. Situated along the R43 towards Ceres, the first thing that catches the eye as one enters Bosjes wine farm, is the striking architectural beauty of The Chapel’s silhouette against the backdrop of the valley.

While previously known for catering to couples and hosting weddings, the estate has now evolved into an ideal family getaway destination. The pièce de résistance is definitely the magnificent landscaped gardens, with magical surprises at every turn. The diversity of flora creates a vibrant tapestry of contrasts, with succulents, Renosterveld, indigenous forest specimens, and water features. The serene ambiance of the gardens with its hidden treasures and meandering pathways lead to secluded nooks adorned with fragrant blooms and lush foliage, where one can unwind surrounded by nature.

The Boombrug at Bosjes. Pic: Supplied Secret alcoves provide the perfect backdrop for moments of reflection, reading, and relaxing in nature. Over the past eight years, Bosjes has undergone significant renovations, introducing family suites, a sun lounge leading to a spacious enclosed outdoor pool, and an additional recreational lounge. The accommodation, housed in the historic Herehuis dating back to 1790, offers sweeping views of the surrounding hills where giraffes and antelopes occasionally roam. The family suites provide ample space and privacy, featuring a downstairs bedroom with a queen-sized bed and a full bathroom, a tastefully decorated living area with a small kitchen, and a cosy second loft bedroom with its own bathroom and two single beds.

Accomodation at The Herehuis, Bosjes. Pic: Supplied The main restaurant at Herehuis serves a hearty buffet-style breakfast and a three-course dinner for staying guests. I was pleasantly surprised by the number of families who were visiting and the chef's flexibility in catering to children's dining preferences, such as whipping up spaghetti bolognese and mashed potatoes, was commendable. Hidden amidst a forest and indigenous gardens, Bosjes Spens is a garden cafe tucked beneath a lush grass planted roof. The restaurant is set behind a vast sunken lawn, ingeniously designed in the form of an amphitheatre, providing a perfect option for relaxed al fresco dining where children can run around and explore the surrounding gardens.

The gardens at Bosjes. Pic: Supplied Open for breakfast and dinner, Bosjes Spens also offers a delicious selection of freshly baked goods such as Caramel Cheesecake, Sweet Potato Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting, and Flourless Chocolate Cake. The original farm stables have recently been transformed into a magnificent spa, featuring six treatment rooms, a hydro pool, sauna, steam room, and a heated hydrotherapy pool that flows seamlessly from inside to outside with a secluded sundeck. Offering traditional spa treatments, it is the perfect place to soothe away the stresses of our busy lifestyles. The Stalle Spa at Bosjes Whether exploring the gardens, enjoying gourmet cuisine, or relaxing at the spa, every experience here is infused with serenity and charm.