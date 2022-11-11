Find Your Freedom initiative receives recognition at Global City Nation Place Awards in London

The campaign, which was started by Cape Town Tourism in recent years, was awarded the highest commendation in the category of Best Communication Strategy for Tourism globally for their #FindYourFreedom initiative. The team first started this campaign in order to embrace people-centered technology and of course, bring to light the beauty of the Mother City.

How does it work? The Find Your Freedom concept is based on a destination marketing group You begin by choosing your character – a Fearless Foodie, Nature Warrior, or Urban Adventurer – and thereafter decide which part of Cape Town you'd like to experience through a series of first-person perspective videos. As the foodie, for example, you can pop into the award-winning La Colombe restaurant or join a local cooking class, which many may have said to have enjoyed. According to Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, the initiative had helped the tourism sector by bringing life to it again after the bumpy road it faced due to the pandemic.

James Vos said: ‘’The platform has seen excellent overseas uptake with Cape Town Tourism recently partnering with the Expedia online travel platform to offer great deals to potential visitors to Cape Town.’’ ‘’I'm happy to confirm that 191 international flights per week are landing in Cape Town, which amounts to approximately 1,5 million two-way seats between November and March for Cape Town generating a whopping R7.9 billion in tourism spending,’’ he added. In order for the tourism sector to make a 100% recovery, Vos believes that incorporating campaigns such as this, will attract more and more people to our beautiful country, encouraging the world to find their freedom in Cape Town.

‘’Tourism is a top priority sector because, through clever campaigns and city-to-city agreements, we land more flights and attract more visitors, which benefits businesses through increased bookings and spending, and creates jobs for locals,’’ Vos said. Read the latest issue of IOL Travel digital magazine here.