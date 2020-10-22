FIRST LOOK: Hyatt's new Cape Town hotel opens in December

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced it will open the first Hyatt hotel in Cape Town this December. Hyatt Regency Cape Town, a 137-room hotel brings the total number of Hyatt hotels across Africa to eight, with two in South Africa. The new Hyatt Regency Cape Town will be rebranded from the former Hilton Cape Town City Centre. Africa, and particularly Sub-Saharan Africa, remains a key focus for growth for Hyatt as the continent is experiencing an increasingly favourable business climate, along with consistently heightened tourism. Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced it will open the first Hyatt hotel in Cape Town this December. Picture: Supplied. “We’re delighted to work with Millat Properties to bring the Hyatt Regency brand to Cape Town,” said Ludwig Bouldoukian, regional vice president of development for the Middle East and Africa, Hyatt.

“As a premier destination, Cape Town has been a top goal for us to have a Hyatt hotel, and we believe there is meaningful potential for further growth in South Africa. Hyatt Regency Cape Town is a key element of our strategy to grow thoughtfully in markets where we know our guests are travelling.”

Hyatt Regency Cape Town is situated at the foot of the iconic Table Mountain, bordering the historic Bo-Kaap district with its steep and narrow streets.

“It is a delight to team up with the Hyatt Regency brand, who is synonymous with first-class travel experience,” said Hamza Farooqui, chief executive officer of Millat Properties.

"Millat will extensively refurbish the hotel – prior to reopening – using renowned international interior designers, LW Design. Knowing Hyatt and Millat share equally high standards around the guest experience, we are delighted to bring the Hyatt Regency brand to life in this iconic location.”

The hotel will feature 137 rooms, including 15 suites, three food and beverage outlets, a fitness area and an outdoor pool. There's also meeting rooms and an executive lounge for business travellers.

Tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said the news of a Hyatt-branded property opening within the City of Cape Town is a welcome addition to the tourism sector and is a positive indicator reflecting the travel industry’s road to recovery.

“Like many others in our country, Cape Town is truly unique, offering visitors unforgettable experiences with an abundance of natural beauty and attractions to visit. Hyatt Regency Cape Town will be the perfect addition to the hospitality sector in this historic city," she said.

Three Hyatt Regency hotels are already open in the sub-Saharan region: Hyatt Regency Johannesburg, Hyatt Regency Dar es Salaam and Hyatt Regency Addis Ababa. Two more will open over the next three years. These include Hyatt Regency Nairobi, Kenya and Hyatt Regency Lagos Ikeja, Nigeria.