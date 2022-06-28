‘Four’ is a charm: Table Mountain needs your vote today, to make it ‘four in a row’ at World Travel Awards

South Africa’s iconic Table Mountain needs your help in defending its crown as “Africa’s Leading Tourist Attraction” at the prestigious World Travel Awards. The nominations for this year’s annual awards have been announced, and Table Mountain might just be crowned if it wins. How iconic would that be!

Story continues below Advertisement

“The World Travel Awards is the gold standard in the travel world and acknowledges service excellence and responsible operators each year,” says Wahida Parker, Managing Director for the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company. For the past three years Table Mountain took the title. It has been nominated in this category again for the 2022 edition of the Awards where it will face hometown competition from Robben Island and the V&A Waterfront. Celebrate Table Mountain Cableway 90th birthday with its R90 return ticket. Picture: Instagram The international challenge for this title comes from Lake Malawi, Mount Kilimanjaro, the Ngorongoro Crater, Okavango Delta, and the Pyramids of Giza.

Parker says the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway has also earned itself a nomination, in the “Africa’s Responsible Tourism Award” category. “This nomination is an honour for my team who have worked hard to ensure that we give our local and international visitors an unforgettable experience while at the same time protecting and preserving the rich natural heritage within which we operate,” Parker says. The World Travel Awards play an important role for international and local tourism efforts. It promotes and celebrates industry members who have shown resilience and commitment during tough economic times and who have overcome the challenges they have faced.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Mother City having earned most of the nominations in the “Leading Tourist Attraction” category, is also a message to the world that Cape Town is open for business, and ready to receive tourists from home and abroad. Public voting for the Africa section of the annual World Travel Awards opened on May 23 and will close for South Africa tomorrow. Winners will be announced later this year. Votes cast by industry stakeholders are given double the weight of public votes. Votes can be cast at: https://www.worldtravelawards.com/vote