Grab a mini break on the Cape West Coast - kids stay for free









Thali Thali Game Lodge. Picture: Instagram November is Kids Month on the Cape West Coast with many top attractions offering two-kids-free offers that are kind to your pocket and mean you can hit the road and escape the city for a much needed break. Running through the month of November, Kids Month includes deals like: Book an adult ticket (R300) for the game drive at Thali Thali game reserve and two kids under 18 can go free; book an adult ticket (R35) for the Darling Mystery Trail through Hello Darling Tourism and two kids under 18 go free. In addition to these two kids free special offers, Thali Thali Game Lodge, !Khwa ttu and Piekenierskloof Mountain Resort offer great accommodation options for families.

Thali Thali game lodge offers glamping, cottages and a huge farm house to hire. !Khwa ttu offer accommodation in a bush lodge as well as glamping, and are renown for their mountain bike trails and their Eland Burger, available in the restaurant. Piekenierskloof, with its 4-star graded accommodation also offers mini-golf, archery and a heated swimming pool.

"We created Kids Month as we realise how pricey it can be to get away as a family these days, but that South Africans do love to explore and get out there to experience our rich tourism offerings. The deals set up for Kids Month will help families to do exactly this," said Carmen Lerm, founder and CEO of West Coast Way.

"The West Coast 'playground' stretches from the city of Cape Town up to the Northern Cape and Namibia’s border and has its own unique way of life and way of doing things. It’s peaceful, laid-back, friendly and always inviting with fresh, smack-of-the-sea cuisine, powder-white beaches and quaint ‘n comfy, family-friendly accommodation."

Grown-up way-cationers can explore an exciting collection of 101 road-trip stops along six themed routes, all of which are designed to showcase the many attractions and activities on the Cape West Coast and inland areas.

“That’s why it’s called South Africa’s Road-Trip with the most twists!” explained Lerm.

For more information on all of these Kids Month offers visit www.westcoastway.co.za or call West Coast Way on 0861 321 777.