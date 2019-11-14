November is Kids Month on the Cape West Coast with many top attractions offering two-kids-free offers that are kind to your pocket and mean you can hit the road and escape the city for a much needed break.
Running through the month of November, Kids Month includes deals like: Book an adult ticket (R300) for the game drive at Thali Thali game reserve and two kids under 18 can go free; book an adult ticket (R35) for the Darling Mystery Trail through Hello Darling Tourism and two kids under 18 go free.
In addition to these two kids free special offers, Thali Thali Game Lodge, !Khwa ttu and Piekenierskloof Mountain Resort offer great accommodation options for families.