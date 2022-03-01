Have a blast at one of these water parks in the Western Cape

The season of long weekends, school holidays and the final weeks of warm weather is upon us. If you’re looking for fun weekend activities the whole family will love, look no further than a water park.

With thrilling slides for the adventure seekers and picnic and braai spots to lounge about, there’s something awesome for the whole family to enjoy. 3 awesome water parks in the Western Cape: Wiesenhof Adventure Park

Where: Stellenbosch Cost: R95 to R195 per person Visit: wapark.co.za

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wiesenhof Adventure Park (@wiesenhofadventurepark) Looking for some fun and adventure for the whole family? WaPark is perfect for keeping the whole family entertained. Over 70 built-in braais in a beautiful natural setting, six Swimming Pools (including kiddies pools), eight exciting water slides with tubes to use. There is also a range of other non-water park related activities to explore such as an aerial obstacle course, trampoline park, climbing wall and much more. When hunger strikes stop by at one of their takeaway restaurants and shop on premises – they are fully stocked with wood, charcoal, and ice, too, if you plan on having a braai.

Muizenberg Water Slides Where: Muizenberg Cost: R55 for 1-hour pass

Visit: http://www.muizenbergslides.co.za/ View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Palmer (@annpal77) Muizenberg Water Slides is a trio of water slides located on Muizenberg Beach. There's the main slide, with all of its twists and turns; then there's the 'speed' slide, which provides a rapid and exciting rush, and finally, there's the 'junior' slide, which is designed exclusively for children. For everyone's safety, they have lifeguards on duty, and the water slides are suited for youngsters aged three and above. Their pools are also solar heated, so there's no need to be concerned about getting cold.

Graceland Water and Kids Playground Where: Paarl Cost: Day Visitors Rates, R50 per child (ages 3 – 17 years) · R60 per adult, R50 per pensioner

Visit: www.graceland-venues.co.za/water-kids-playground View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upwards Drone Story (@upwardsdrone) Graceland is a family-owned estate that was established in 2012. They decided to open a Water and Kids Playground because of their love for nature, children, and the outdoors. Graceland provides a one-of-a-kind experience for both youngsters and adults. Bring a picnic basket, a blanket, a camping chair, and an umbrella for a great day in the sun.