How to travel Cape Town like Prince Harry and Meghan







Prince Harry and Meghan in Bo-Kaap. As the Royal SA Tour moves on from Cape Town to its next destination, Cape Town Tourism has put together a short list of some of the gems the Sussexes got to enjoy in Cape Town, the first stop in their 10-day tour of Africa. Nyanga and Monwabisi Beach

‘The Flats’, as known by locals, consist of township areas such as Bishop Lavis, Hanover Park, Langa, Khayelitsha, Manenberg and Nyanga which the Duke and Duchess visited on their first day in Cape Town.

The area holds a rich political history as most of the families involved in forced removals during the apartheid era were relocated here. The Gugulethu 7 Memorial and Langa Heritage Museum remembers the turbulent history of this area. Harry and Meghan also stopped by Monwabisi Beach, Khayelitsha’s local beach.

For those interested in checking out this part of the city, the Cape Town Tourism website has information on its recently launched Khayelitsha Curated Routes initiative which takes a new immersive approach to cultural tourism, looking to showcase all that Cape Town’s largest township has to offer.

District Six Museum

District Six, once a vibrant mixed community of freed slaves, merchants, artisans, labourers and immigrants, is rich in history. When the apartheid government declared it a white area under the Group Areas Act of 1950, over 60 000 people were removed from the area.

A place to visit is the District Six Museum, which Meghan and Harry visited. The museum offers displays and relics of what life was like.

Bo-Kaap

In the 18th century, the Dutch brought slaves to the Cape from India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and the Indonesian Archipelago. These individuals and their descendants largely built the city, and once freed, many settled in the Bo-Kaap.

It may be one of the most photographed areas of the Mother City, but the brightly painted houses and quaint cobbled streets aren’t the only reasons to visit the Bo-Kaap. This part of Cape Town is packed full of history and culture which explains why Harry and Meghan spent their Heritage Day here. Construction on the Auwal Mosque, which was a key stop for Harry and Meghan in the Bo-Kaap, began in 1794, making it the oldest mosque in South Africa.

The mosque was built on land belonging to a freed slave called Coridon van Ceylon, whose daughter, Saartjie van den Caap, inherited and donated the land. Abdullah Kadi Abdus Salaam, also known as Tuan Guru, was the mosque’s first imam.

Tuan Guru was imprisoned on Robben Island off the Cape Town coast for political reasons. While he was there, he wrote an entire Qur'an from memory. This Qur'an is available for viewing at the mosque.