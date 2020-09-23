How you can enjoy a free Heritage Day city tour in Cape Town

If you do not have any Heritage Day plans and will be in Cape Town, VoiceMap is offering a free tour of one of the Mother City’s top attractions, in a fun, safe and socially distanced way. CEO of VoiceMap Iain Manley said the tour aims to assist Western Cape government’s recovery plan. “This Heritage Day, we want to assist the Western Cape government’s recovery plan which includes focusing on domestic tourism, technology and social media by encouraging people to get out and see their city. “Using the VoiceMap app, locals can explore five members of the Cape Town Big 6 attractions as well as other top attractions at their own pace," he said. VoiceMap, a local company that now offers self-guided audio tours in 58 countries, has over 50 tours across the city.

So whether you want to retrace the Cape’s original shoreline, explore Bo-Kaap with a local or find out more about the history of Groot Constantia, the oldest wine-producing estate in South Africa, they have you covered.

There’s even a tour of Table Mountain’s top and one to enjoy for when you are queueing for the cablecar.

There are tours of the Waterfront's historic port, too. If you’re looking for something a little further afield then why not try their Cape Point or Spier tours?

Manley said VoiceMap uses GPS for automatic playback, at the right time and place, and guides you with turn-by-turn directions. All you need is a smartphone and headphones. He said when travellers join a tour, they will also support other small businesses in the area.

"Cape Town’s usually thriving tourism and hospitality sectors have been hit hard by Covid-19 and the national lockdown, putting approximately half a million jobs at risk, according to SA Tourism. This Heritage Day, travellers can do their bit to support the beleaguered industry by simply venturing out and indulging in their favourite local flavours, sights and sounds.“

In celebration of Heritage Day, you can download any one of VoiceMap’s Cape Town tours for free using a coupon code. All you have to do is install the VoiceMap from the Apple App Store or Google Play, create an account, select Tour Codes from the menu, then select Enter Codes. Add the code heritage then select the Download Now option. Your account will then be credited with one free tour, which you can use on any of the Cape Town tours.