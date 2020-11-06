How you can explore Stellenbosch at half the price

The Support Stellenbosch campaign is rewarding guests for visiting the town by inviting visitors to play, and stay, with a range of incredible overnight stays and exciting tourism experiences at discounted rates.

The initiative is endorsed by the Stellenbosch Municipality, Stellenbosch University, Cape Winelands District municipality, and Wesgro and calls on residents to support local business, experience Stellenbosch as tourists, and inspire their networks to discover what Stellenbosch has to offer.

“Participating accommodation has been discounted at 50% and can be enjoyed by visitors separately, but also in conjunction with holiday packages offered during the promotion period. In addition, visitors can enjoy discounts on a range of experiences such as pairings, guided wine tours, spa treatments and e-bike rides, among others,” says Jeanneret Momberg, CEO of Visit Stellenbosch.

Stellenbosch has also cleverly linked reward with readiness to ensure that residents and visitors are comfortable and safe during their stay.

“It’s very logical that we cannot invite people to Stellenbosch unless we can assure that we are a safe and responsible destinations so the linkage between the two is very close. This campaign was also a way to get businesses that had yet to implement their protocols to get ‘Stellenbosch Ready’ because only establishments that have pledged to implement our stringent WTTC-endorsed health and hygiene safety protocols are allowed to participate in the Support Stellenbosch campaign,” concludes Momberg.