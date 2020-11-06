How you can explore Stellenbosch at half the price
The Support Stellenbosch campaign is rewarding guests for visiting the town by inviting visitors to play, and stay, with a range of incredible overnight stays and exciting tourism experiences at discounted rates.
The initiative is endorsed by the Stellenbosch Municipality, Stellenbosch University, Cape Winelands District municipality, and Wesgro and calls on residents to support local business, experience Stellenbosch as tourists, and inspire their networks to discover what Stellenbosch has to offer.
“Participating accommodation has been discounted at 50% and can be enjoyed by visitors separately, but also in conjunction with holiday packages offered during the promotion period. In addition, visitors can enjoy discounts on a range of experiences such as pairings, guided wine tours, spa treatments and e-bike rides, among others,” says Jeanneret Momberg, CEO of Visit Stellenbosch.
Stellenbosch has also cleverly linked reward with readiness to ensure that residents and visitors are comfortable and safe during their stay.
“It’s very logical that we cannot invite people to Stellenbosch unless we can assure that we are a safe and responsible destinations so the linkage between the two is very close. This campaign was also a way to get businesses that had yet to implement their protocols to get ‘Stellenbosch Ready’ because only establishments that have pledged to implement our stringent WTTC-endorsed health and hygiene safety protocols are allowed to participate in the Support Stellenbosch campaign,” concludes Momberg.
This week, Visit Stellenbosch also unveiled a new brand identity reflecting the youthful and innovative spirit of the destination – the warm heart of the Winelands.
The new brand is the final step in a journey which began just over a year ago to unify all Stellenbosch tourism stakeholders under one umbrella to grow the town’s tourism and experience economy for the benefit of all communities.
Visit Stellenbosch was created to centralise the operational functions and resources of Stellenbosch stakeholders in tourism, business, food, and wine, among other sectors.
“Stellenbosch is a destination brand that is approachable and a tad decadent, but there’s nothing we love more than sharing our lovely town and its treasures with others,” adds Momberg.
The participating Support Stellenbosch establishments and experiences include:
Accommodation
De Hoek Manor
5 Seasons Guesthouse
Bonne Esperance Guest House
Evergreen Manor & Spa
WedgeView Country House & Spa
River Manor Boutique Hotel
22 Die Laan Guest House
Majeka House
Eendracht Hotel
10 Alexander B&B
Roosenwijn Guest House
Oude Werf Hotel
Haskell Vineyards
Le Pommier Wine Estate
Penelope's Guest House
Rozendal Guest Farm
Lanzerac
Klein Akkerdraai Lodge
Coopmanhuis Boutique Hotel & Spa
Stellenbosch Hotel
Rivierbos Guest House
Zevenwacht Wine Estate_ Country Inn
Van der Stel Manor
Experiences
Avontuur
Adventure Shop
Basewent
Bailey’s Guided Wine Tours
Blaauwklippen
Bites & Sites
Clos Malverne
Dylan Lewis
Haskell Vineyards
Horse Riding at Pink Geranium
Oude Werf
L'Avenir wine estate
Lanzerac
Middelvlei
Stellenrust
Stellenbosch on Foot
Thelema
Restaurants
Back's Restaurant & Deli
Basic Bistro
Bartinney Wine & Champagne Bar
Bellevue
Beyerskloof Wynbar
Bootleggers Coffee Company
Brampton Wine Studio
Casa Cerveza Restaurant
De Volkskombuis
Devon Valley Hotel
Delaire Graff Estate | Indochine Restaurant
Delaire Graff Estate | Delaire Graff Restaurant
De Warenmarkt
Eike By Bertus Basson
Eten Health Bar
Fine Pastries Bakery & Eatery Coffee Shop
Genki
Gino's
Guardian Peak Restaurant
Jardine Restaurant
Joostenberg Bistro
Jordan The Bakery
Kunjani
Lanzerac Deli
Lanzerac Taphuis
Le Pommier Restaurant
Longridge
Haskell Vineyards - Longtable
Majeka Kitchen @ Majeka House
Middelvlei 'Boerebraai'
Mont Marie Restaurant
Oppie Dorp Restaurant
Oude Werf Restaurant
Overture
Pane E Vino Food & Wine Bar
Pink Valley
Rust En Vrede Restaurant
Simply Greek
Spek & Bone
Somerbosch Restaurant
Stellenbosch Kitchen
Stellies Taproom
The Fat Butcher
The Hussar Grill
The Kraal Restaurant
The Table Restaurant At De Meye
The Vine Bistro
Vadas Smokehouse