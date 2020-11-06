TravelSouth AfricaWestern Cape
Bonne Esperance Guest House with pop-up Coffee Shop is among the establishments part of the Support Stellenbosch initiative. Picture: Annemien Kotze.
Bonne Esperance Guest House with pop-up Coffee Shop is among the establishments part of the Support Stellenbosch initiative. Picture: Annemien Kotze.

How you can explore Stellenbosch at half the price

The Support Stellenbosch campaign is rewarding guests for visiting the town by inviting visitors to play, and stay, with a range of incredible overnight stays and exciting tourism experiences at discounted rates.

The initiative is endorsed by the Stellenbosch Municipality, Stellenbosch University, Cape Winelands District municipality, and Wesgro and calls on residents to support local business, experience Stellenbosch as tourists, and inspire their networks to discover what Stellenbosch has to offer.

“Participating accommodation has been discounted at 50% and can be enjoyed by visitors separately, but also in conjunction with holiday packages offered during the promotion period. In addition, visitors can enjoy discounts on a range of experiences such as pairings, guided wine tours, spa treatments and e-bike rides, among others,” says Jeanneret Momberg, CEO of Visit Stellenbosch.

Stellenbosch has also cleverly linked reward with readiness to ensure that residents and visitors are comfortable and safe during their stay.

“It’s very logical that we cannot invite people to Stellenbosch unless we can assure that we are a safe and responsible destinations so the linkage between the two is very close. This campaign was also a way to get businesses that had yet to implement their protocols to get ‘Stellenbosch Ready’ because only establishments that have pledged to implement our stringent WTTC-endorsed health and hygiene safety protocols are allowed to participate in the Support Stellenbosch campaign,” concludes Momberg.

This week, Visit Stellenbosch also unveiled a new brand identity reflecting the youthful and innovative spirit of the destination – the warm heart of the Winelands.

The new brand is the final step in a journey which began just over a year ago to unify all Stellenbosch tourism stakeholders under one umbrella to grow the town’s tourism and experience economy for the benefit of all communities.

Visit Stellenbosch was created to centralise the operational functions and resources of Stellenbosch stakeholders in tourism, business, food, and wine, among other sectors.

“Stellenbosch is a destination brand that is approachable and a tad decadent, but there’s nothing we love more than sharing our lovely town and its treasures with others,” adds Momberg.

The participating Support Stellenbosch establishments and experiences include:

Accommodation

De Hoek Manor

5 Seasons Guesthouse

Bonne Esperance Guest House

Evergreen Manor & Spa

WedgeView Country House & Spa

River Manor Boutique Hotel

22 Die Laan Guest House

Majeka House

Eendracht Hotel

10 Alexander B&B

Roosenwijn Guest House

Oude Werf Hotel

Haskell Vineyards

Le Pommier Wine Estate

Penelope's Guest House

Rozendal Guest Farm

Lanzerac

Klein Akkerdraai Lodge

Coopmanhuis Boutique Hotel & Spa

Stellenbosch Hotel

Rivierbos Guest House

Zevenwacht Wine Estate_ Country Inn

Van der Stel Manor

Experiences

Avontuur

Adventure Shop

Basewent

Bailey’s Guided Wine Tours

Blaauwklippen

Bites & Sites

Clos Malverne

Dylan Lewis

Haskell Vineyards

Horse Riding at Pink Geranium

Oude Werf

L'Avenir wine estate

Lanzerac

Middelvlei

Stellenrust

Stellenbosch on Foot

Thelema

Restaurants

Back's Restaurant & Deli

Basic Bistro

Bartinney Wine & Champagne Bar

Bellevue

Beyerskloof Wynbar

Bootleggers Coffee Company

Brampton Wine Studio

Casa Cerveza Restaurant

De Volkskombuis

Devon Valley Hotel

Delaire Graff Estate | Indochine Restaurant

Delaire Graff Estate | Delaire Graff Restaurant

De Warenmarkt

Eike By Bertus Basson

Eten Health Bar

Fine Pastries Bakery & Eatery Coffee Shop

Genki

Gino's

Guardian Peak Restaurant

Jardine Restaurant

Joostenberg Bistro

Jordan The Bakery

Kunjani

Lanzerac Deli

Lanzerac Taphuis

Le Pommier Restaurant

Longridge

Haskell Vineyards - Longtable

Majeka Kitchen @ Majeka House

Middelvlei 'Boerebraai'

Mont Marie Restaurant

Oppie Dorp Restaurant

Oude Werf Restaurant

Overture

Pane E Vino Food & Wine Bar

Pink Valley

Rust En Vrede Restaurant

Simply Greek

Spek & Bone

Somerbosch Restaurant

Stellenbosch Kitchen

Stellies Taproom

The Fat Butcher

The Hussar Grill

The Kraal Restaurant

The Table Restaurant At De Meye

The Vine Bistro

Vadas Smokehouse

