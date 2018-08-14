Indulge in luxury at the 5-star One&Only at the V&A Waterfront

There are many hotels at Cape Town's V&A Waterfront offering superior accommodation combined with amazing hospitality and great access to services. With a spectacular setting, incredible facilities and activities for tourists, Cape Town is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Africa.

Set in the heart of the bustling V&A Waterfront, the One&Only exclusive resort offers a variety of room categories and facilities.

Awake to breathtaking views of the harbour or Table Mountain from the luxury and comfort of your suite at the 5-star One&Only Cape Town Resort.

This world-class resort is a tropical paradise with its own island where guests are accommodated in spacious villas set among lush palm trees surrounding a huge outdoor swimming pool.

When it comes to dining, guests can choose between the restaurants of a Michelin starred chef or one of South Africa's most loved celebrity chefs.

At Nobu, world-renowned master chef Nobuyaki Matsushisa infuses his innovative Japanese cuisine with flavour and spices unique to South Africa while Reuben's Restaurant, with its brasserie and cool-chic ambience, showcases an exciting fusion of local flavours developed by Reuben Riffel.

Surrounded by water and lush vegetation, the Spa Island invites guests to enjoy relaxing beauty and wellness treatments in a tranquil and exclusive setting.

The One&Only's state-of-the-art fitness centre is managed by top personal trainers. For those who prefer a more relaxed workout, there are daily yoga classes on offer.

Guests may choose their preferred room type to meet their personal requirements and views, ranging from the Harbour, Table Mountain and Premier Rooms in the Marina building.

For those who require more space, there are the luxurious 1 and 2 bedroom Islands Suites and the Presidential Suite.

IOL readers special offers Standard double room for only R 3,860.00 for 2 guests sharing per night including breakfast.