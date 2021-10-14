It's Oktoberfest time: A list of the best beer spots to check out in South Africa

With the weather getting warmer, the best way to quench your thirst on a blistering hot day is an ice-cold beer. Cheapflights.co.za shares the best beer spots to check out in South Africa:

Woodstock Brewery, Western Cape Go on a beer tour and sample a few in a picturesque setting at Woodstock Brewery. Known as one of the best craft breweries in the country, make sure you sample Born Slippy, Happy Pills and Californicator.

If you visit on Saturday, October 30, stay for the free live event that will offer music, food and beer. Visit www.woodstockbrewery.co.za Darling Brew, Western Cape

Head to Darling Brew, around two hours from Cape Town. The little town of Darling has been home to this charming, family-friendly brewery since 2010. Darling Brewery is one of South Africa’s award-winning and leading microbreweries in craft beer and also offers international beers, non-alcoholic drinks, and other Darling brews such as brandy, gin, and wine.

There are beer tastings and brewery tours available. The property is child and pet friendly with jungle gyms and outdoor areas available. Visit https://darlingbrew.co.za Drakensberg Brewery, KwaZulu-Natal

Savour the reviews with a beer at Drakensberg Brewery. Established in 2015 by Nick Roberts, travellers can sample a range of beer, including Amphitheatre Red Ale, Champagne Castle Blonde Ale and Giant’s Castle Stout, named after locations in the Drakensberg. It’s a great pit stop on your Drakensberg road trip. Visit www.drakbrew.co.za Durban Brewery Co, KwaZulu-Natal The Durban Brewing Co is a boutique-style craft brewery in Durban. They offer Amber Jack and Hot Blonde ales, a North Easter Neipa (New England India Pale Ale)and a brand-new Pilsner. The area where it is located offers plenty of activities and spaces to relax. Visit https://durbanbrewingco.co.za

Soweto Brewery, founded in 2012, merges food and beer effortlessly and is worth visiting when you explore Soweto. You can enjoy a beer tasting or go for a brewery tour. The Ubuntu Kraal Beer Garden has been dubbed Joburg's trendiest township eatery, offering guests a township experience. Visit www.sowetobrewing.co.za