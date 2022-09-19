It’s time to take a trip to the Old Harbour Museum in Hermanus

Tourism month has opened our minds to many tourist attractions in our own country and across the globe. Whale watching is a popular activity in Hermanus, a small town rich in ‘sea culture’; the Old Harbour Museum, is where you can experience whale spotting with the world-famous Whale Crier and walk along the cliff path to look at the art installations.

“The Old Harbour Museum is a treasure trove of wonderful facts and interactive exhibits about whales. The Museum was assisted with funding from the Department of Economic Development and Tourism to upgrade exhibitions which include a whale sound exhibit, a submarine exhibit, information panels, a “build a whale” puzzle as well as whale video games,” said Western Cape Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, Mireille Wenger View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samscapes Photography (@hermanus_cliff_path) A trip to the Museum is a great idea for the family, especially for the little ones who are bound to be fascinated by sea creatures. Brendell Adams of the Old Harbour Museum says that the museum plays a big part in the history of Hermanus, dating back to 1973 when it was recognised as a museum.

‘’This is part of the Cape Whale Coast Hope Spot which stretches 200km from Rooi Els to Quoin Point and is recognised for its incredibly vibrant and visible whale visits. “The museum offers family-friendly experiences to ensure Hermanus and the Overstrand remain world-class and competitive options for travellers. No less than five blue flag beaches are dotted along this stretch of pristine coastline,” Adams said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Craig Lotter (@craiglotter) Dr Els Vermeulen is the research manager of the Whale Unit at the University of Pretoria, she said it was important to make people aware of the tourism opportunities in Hermanus.

“The large (number) of whales present in Walker Bay are of huge importance to our country from a heritage and culture perspective, as well as from a socio-economic perspective. Understanding these whales from a scientific perspective, I strongly believe that working together (research, community, tourism sector) we can provide national and international visitors with an incredible whale-based experience, leading to increased education, awareness as well as revenues for the town, ultimately all factors that are critical in the proper conservation of the animals that form the backbone of it all,’’ Dr Els Vermeulen said. There is more than enough to explore in this town which may be tiny but is filled with great people, food and experiences. The town is expecting many visitors this coming holiday season, and ready to show off the ‘goods’. Some notable upcoming events

